Caymas Boats, in collaboration with renowned fishing guide and TV personality Captain George Gozdz, proudly presents the Caymas 34 CT Unfathomed Edition at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show. This custom-designed vessel, tailored for the demands of filming "Unfathomed," boasts top-of-the-line features including twin Mercury Verado 400 V-10 engines, advanced Raymarine electronics, and a plethora of fishing amenities. George Gozdz's expertise combined with Caymas Boats' innovation promises an unparalleled fishing experience.

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caymas Boats is excited to announce the debut of the Caymas 34 CT Unfathomed Edition at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show in booth 1586 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. In partnership with long-time Caymas Boats brand ambassador, guide, and TV personality Captain George Gozdz, the 34 CT Unfathomed Edition features custom colors and accents throughout and is loaded with equipment to ensure a great fishing experience while filming the next season of "Unfathomed", the #1 rated saltwater fishing show on The Outdoor Channel.

George worked with Caymas and his sponsors to create the Unfathomed Edition for the ultimate fishing platform. Powered by twin Mercury Verado 400 V-10's with Mercury's electric steering and joystick, this 34 CT will impress his anglers with a smooth and dry ride that the Caymas catamaran line of boats has quickly become known for. With the RDVS (Ride Dynamic Ventilated Stepped) semi-asymmetric hulls and aggressive bow flair, George can fish in comfort even when conditions are less than ideal. His 34 CT contains six insulated and plumbed storage boxes, totaling 3,000 qt of storage connected to macerator pumps.

At the helm, this Unfathomed Edition is outfitted with a complete and expansive Raymarine electronics package. Twin Raymarine Axiom2 Pro RVM Hybrid Touch 16" screens flank the captain, while anglers in the cockpit can mark fish from either the Airmar R599 3kW transducer or the B175H-W 1kW transducer on the two Raymarine Axiom+ 9" displays in the leaning post, just above the Yeti 75 qt cooler.

The 12 kW 6' Raymarine Magnum open array radar and Sirius XM with Fish Mapping will let George easily find birds and the temperature breaks. A FLIR M364C is positioned just ahead of the radar with two Raymarine CAM300 Eyeball cameras facing back for superior visibility, safety, and awareness. Caymas utilizes Coastal Marine Innovations' quick release mounts for the radar and FLIR to make removing the units for boat storage and trailering easy. Rockford Fosgate custom designed and tuned a 20-speaker audio system for the package. Providing power to all the electronics are four Lithium Pro lithium-ion batteries.

Taco Marine is debuting several new items on this custom Caymas. Two single-touch, electrically articulated GS-860BHC VHF antenna mounts and the GS-960BHC anchor light mount all in anodized black aluminum quickly raise and lower those accessories on the hard top. New Taco GS-300 black outrigger mounts support their OI-3190CF series internally rigged and collapsible carbon fiber outrigger poles. Completing the fishing set up, a Hooker Electric sea chest with two 2500 gph Hooker Electric Hi-Flo pumps supply plenty of water to any of the three livewells across the transom. George will be outfitting his 34 CT with Penn International 50VISW reels on Carnage II conventional rods and an assortment of Penn Authority series spinning reels on Fenwick World Class rods.

George will trailer his Unfathomed Edition Caymas 34 CT on a custom Evolution trailer to fishing destinations up and down the east coast and the Gulf of Mexico, and will make several trips to the Bahamas to share his love of fishing with his audience. "Unfathomed" with George Gozdz strives to present the highest quality fishing show that appeals to fisherman and non-fisherman alike through portraying the outdoor lifestyle with cinematic storytelling. Fishing will serve as the bond to combine unique personalities, exciting destinations, and fishery education to provide an engaging viewer experience. In addition to the sponsors mentioned above, George is also supported by HH Insurance Group, OluKai, Pure Fishing, SeaDek, Westshore Financial, and Weikert Ford. George serves on the Board of Directors for the Billfish Conservation Project.

Caymas Boats was founded in 2018 by marine industry veteran Earl Bentz and his team of experienced boat builders. With models ranging from the 26 HB bay boat to the 401 CC offshore center console, as well as a full line of freshwater fishing boats, Caymas Boats has quickly established itself as a premier manufacturer of high performance outboard powered fiberglass boats and is headquartered in Ashland City, Tennessee. The Miami International Boat Show runs February 14th-18th at the Miami Beach Convention Center. For more information, please visit your nearest Caymas dealer or find out more online at www.caymasboats.com.

Media Contact

Todd Falk, Caymas Boats, 1 615-265-0810, [email protected], www.caymasboats.com

SOURCE Caymas Boats