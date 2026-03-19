Caymas Pro, 22-Year-Old Tennessee Native Dylan Nutt Dominates the 2026 Bassmaster Classic

22-year-old Tennessee native Dylan Nutt won the 2026 Bassmaster Classic while competing in a Caymas CX 21 Pro powered by Yamaha, marking a historic victory as the first angler since 1994 to qualify through B.A.S.S. Nation and capture bass fishing's most prestigious title.

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caymas Boats proudly celebrates a historic victory as Dylan Nutt, a 22-year-old Tennessee native, captured the title, Bassmaster Classic Champion, bass fishing's most prestigious championship. Nutt's win marks a remarkable milestone in the sport, as he becomes the first angler since 1994 to qualify through B.A.S.S. Nation and go on to win the Classic.

Fishing out of his Caymas CX 21 Pro powered by Yamaha, Nutt delivered an exceptional performance on the sport's biggest stage, reinforcing Caymas' growing reputation as a dominant force in competitive bass fishing.

" I couldn't have done it without my Caymas CX 21 Pro powered by Yamaha this week. I am blessed to be running the best equipment out there," said Dylan Nutt, 2026 Bassmaster Classic Champion.

"This is an incredible moment not just for Dylan, but for the entire Caymas family," said Adam Adkisson, President of Caymas Boats. "To see one of our young pros achieve this milestone speaks volumes about Dylan's talent, determination, and work ethic."

Caymas Boats had an extraordinary showing at this year's Classic. After day 2, Caymas pro's accounted for 50% of the Super Six, and ended the Classic with 3 anglers in the top 5 including this years Classic Champion, Dylan Nutt.

Dylan Nutt — 1st Place

Yui Auki — 3rd Place

J.T. Thompkins — 5th Place

The success didn't stop there. In conjunction with the Bassmaster Classic festivities, on Saturday the Collegiate Classic delivered another memorable moment for the Nutt family.

Carter Nutt, Dylan's twin brother, captured the Collegiate Classic title, making it a truly historic weekend for the Nutt family and a celebration of the sport's bright future.

With a Classic Champion and multiple Top-5 finishes, Caymas Boats demonstrated unmatched performance and reliability at the highest level of professional bass fishing.

"Congratulations Dylan on this incredible accomplishment, and also to Yui and JT for their top 5 performances this week. It was truly an incredible weekend for the entire Caymas family," said Earl Bentz, Founder and CEO of Caymas Boats.

The 2026 Bassmaster Classic will be remembered not only for an incredible championship performance, but also as a defining moment for a young champion and a brand committed to excellence on the water.

About Caymas Boats

Caymas Boats is dedicated to building high-performance fishing boats engineered for serious anglers. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and tournament-proven design, Caymas continues to push the boundaries of performance on the water.

For more information, visit www.caymasboats.com or follow Caymas Boats on social media for updates throughout the show.

Media Contact

Todd Falk, Caymas Boats, 1 615-265-0810, [email protected], https://www.caymasboats.com

SOURCE Caymas Boats