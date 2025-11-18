Cayosoft Expands its Industry Recognized Hybrid Identity Protection Platform with New Guardian SaaS Offering

"Cayosoft Guardian as a service extends the power of our platform to the cloud, delivering true hybrid Microsoft identity protection so enterprises can detect, respond, and recover instantly, no matter where they operate," said Robert Bobel, CEO, Cayosoft. Post this

A Significant Milestone in Hybrid Identity Protection

Modern enterprises face mounting risk from hybrid management complexity, misconfiguration, and cyber attacks. With Cayosoft Guardian SaaS deployment, organizations can maintain operational continuity and trust through continuous monitoring, automated alerting of misconfigurations and drift, and sustained resilience with instant rollback of unwanted changes, without maintaining on-premises systems.

"Cayosoft is setting a new standard for identity security and resilience by delivering our award-winning identity threat detection, change monitoring, and rollback as a service offering," said Dmitry Sotnikov, Chief Product Officer, Cayosoft. "It's proof that innovation, customer trust, and operational excellence can coexist in a single platform."

Cayosoft Guardian SaaS Capabilities

Continuous Hybrid Change Monitoring: Real-time visibility of security drift and full audit trail across Active Directory, Entra ID, Teams, Intune, and Exchange Online, with instant rollback and recovery for any object or attribute.

One-Click Rollback & Automated Remediation: Reverses malicious or accidental changes in seconds to maintain uptime and compliance.

Fully Managed SaaS Delivery - Enterprise-grade protection with no infrastructure overhead, automatic updates, and built-in resilience.

Audit-Ready Reporting: Simplifies compliance for SOX, HIPAA, and GDPR, with detailed change history and evidence trails.

Zero-Trust Enforcement: Role-based access controls ensure privileged changes are authorized and verified.

Momentum and Market Validation

Cayosoft's growth trajectory underscores the accelerating demand for hybrid identity continuity. Following triple-digit revenue growth in FY24 and 60% year-over-year growth in FY25, the company continues to expand globally across regulated sectors including healthcare, government, and financial services.

Reinforcing the credibility of Cayosoft's solutions, the company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in six Gartner reports within the last 12 months, including:

According to Gartner Peer Insights, Cayosoft Guardian received exceptional customer ratings, including 5/5 rating for Integration & Deployment and 4.8/5 rating for Product Capabilities and Support, further validating its ease of use, robust alerting, and operational reliability.

Additional Gartner Peer Insights

"They own and love their product, and it shows when you request support, and they provide it in the most personalized way possible." - IT Associate in the Insurance (except health) Industry ($3B-$10B USD)

"Cayosoft earns 5 stars because of its comprehensive Microsoft 365 management, scalability, and proven success in delivering operational efficiency, compliance, and cost savings." - Enterprise IT Consultant, IT Services Industry (<$50M USD)

"Good product with good alerting systems to notify us of changes. The dashboard and layout are very simple to use compared to other products." - IT Associate, Software Industry ($50M–$250M USD)

Availability

Cayosoft Guardian SaaS will be generally available in Q1 2026. Cayosoft will continue to develop and support on-premises versions of Cayosoft Guardian and Cayosoft Administrator.

Attendees at Microsoft Ignite 2025 can experience live demonstrations of hybrid identity monitoring and instant rollback at Booth #5332 or at the virtual booth.

To learn more or register interest in the SaaS deployment, visit www.cayosoft.com.

About Cayosoft:

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Microsoft 365, Intune, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require. Satisfaction with Cayosoft is exceptionally high, with an average customer retention rate of 99% over the past three years.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

