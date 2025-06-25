Cayosoft files Industry-First Patent for AI-based approach to Hybrid Active Directory Infrastructure Management

"Training AI so it understands how changes should be made and when conditions require human interaction is a complicated proposition. As we researched various methods, we realized Cayosoft Guardian Platform was ideally suited to solve this problem," said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO of Cayosoft. Post this

A Modern Solution for a Critical Attack Surface

After 25 years, Active Directory remains the backbone of enterprise identity and the primary target for cyberattacks. Over 90% of ransomware attacks target AD because of its business-critical role in user authentication and access control. Its complexity—spanning on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments—makes it notoriously difficult to secure and manage.

While organizations evaluate how AI technologies will transform IT operations, Cayosoft is leading the way with a clear, practical vision on how AI can help enterprises strengthen their Microsoft Identity security posture and resilience with Cayosoft Guardian. Cayosoft Guardian delivers real-time AD change monitoring, instant rollback, and audit-ready visibility—replacing disconnected tools with one modern, AI-ready solution built for today's hybrid identity environments. This new patent, anchored with a novel approach to training AI, marks the next stage in the company's innovation journey.

"Training an AI so that it understands how changes should be made and when conditions would require human interaction is a complicated proposition. As we researched various methods, we realized the Cayosoft Guardian Platform was ideally suited to solve this problem. The solution is in the way we capture rich change data and then use that complete and accurate history to train the AI model. As we move forward, Cayosoft Guardian will increasingly build value for customers using AI as a core function of the product," said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO of Cayosoft.

Key Benefits to Microsoft Environments

Intelligent Identity Governance: OCD powers smarter user lifecycle automation by detecting abnormal access changes and enabling AI to resolve stale accounts, group misalignments, and policy conflicts across hybrid environments.





AI-Driven Risk Mitigation for Security and Compliance: By capturing who changed what and why, OCD trains AI to identify risky behavior, tune policies in real-time, and automatically reverse unauthorized changes for a self-healing security posture.





Predictive and Preventive Maintenance: AI models trained on OCD can proactively detect misconfigurations, flag or correct access risks across identity infrastructures and Microsoft 365, and deliver insights to optimize licensing and fine-tune policies based on real usage and change history.





Smarter Change Control: OCD enables AI to track changes to device policies, configurations, and compliance settings—detecting policy drift, identifying unauthorized enrollments, and simulating or recommending changes before deployment.





Hybrid Cloud & Resource Governance: OCD captures resource-level changes in hybrid cloud environments—like RBAC, NSGs, and VM settings—enabling AI to detect drift, flag risky changes, and optimize configurations across even loosely monitored hybrid environments.

"Cayosoft's AI-powered data language model represents a major leap forward for customers looking to reduce manual efforts, improve security, and modernize directory infrastructure," said Dmitri Sotnikov, Chief Product Officer, Cayosoft. "This latest patent filing, which follows recent patent awards for our Virtual Administrative Unit and our flagship Guardian Instant Forest Recovery product, reinforces our commitment to innovation and delivering solutions that enterprises require to identify threats and thwart emerging risks across their AD infrastructures on premises and in the cloud."

About Cayosoft:

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, Intune, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require. Satisfaction with Cayosoft is exceptionally high, with an average customer retention rate of 99% over the past three years.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com and follow @cayosoft on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, and Facebook.

