Cayosoft Launches Guardian Protector, the First Free, Always-On Threat Detection for Active Directory and Entra ID

"Active Directory and Entra ID are the backbone of business operations, and still one of the most under-protected attack surfaces," said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO at Cayosoft. "Cayosoft Guardian Protector changes that. For the first time, every organization, no matter the size, can get free, real-time protection against identity threats. No licenses. No quotas. Just continuous defense and real-time alerts."

Alongside Guardian Protector, Cayosoft is also introducing two powerful new resources to help the IT and security community stay ahead of attackers. The Cayosoft Guardian Reddit Community gives admins, security architects, and engineers a dedicated forum to collaborate, share expertise, and solve problems together. The Cayosoft Threat Directory delivers continuously updated intelligence on hybrid identity attack techniques and detection patterns.

Together with Guardian Protector, these resources create a more powerful, comprehensive defense, blending real-time detection with community expertise and actionable intelligence. IT and security teams gain not only the tools to stop threats as they happen, but also the shared knowledge and foresight to stay ahead of whatever comes next.

Cayosoft Guardian Protector key benefits and features include:

Spot Threats Instantly. Detect risky, suspect changes as they happen with real-time detection and alerts: privilege escalations, dormant account activations, Group Policy tampering, and more.

See Every Change. Continuous Monitoring across AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams, and Exchange Online gives unprecedented visibility of every change, resulting in fewer blind spots, faster investigations, and more substantial alignment of compliance across your identity infrastructure.

Unlimited Coverage. Monitor every change of every identity object, every second without caps or license restrictions.

"Identity has become the new security perimeter, and Microsoft hybrid environments are among the most targeted attack surfaces," said Vickie Brown, Director of Public Sector at XMS Solutions. "What makes Cayosoft Guardian Protector notable is that it delivers continuous, real-time monitoring and alerts across Active Directory and Entra ID as a freemium solution. By lowering cost and complexity, it enables faster time-to-mission adoption while giving agencies a practical way to strengthen resilience against ransomware, insider threats, and identity compromise—all while supporting compliance requirements and advancing Zero Trust mandates in hybrid Microsoft environments."

"Every day, identity teams face relentless attacks and suspect changes that can quickly lead to compromise," said Dmitry Sotnikov, Chief Product Officer at Cayosoft. "With Guardian Protector, we're not just releasing another tool — we're strengthening the global identity community. By combining the most advanced capabilities of any freemium identity threat detection and response solution for hybrid Active Directory with the new Reddit Community and the Cayosoft Threat Directory, we're giving practitioners both the technology and the shared intelligence to stay ahead of evolving threats. This launch is about empowering defenders — together."

About Cayosoft:

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, Intune, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require. Satisfaction with Cayosoft is exceptionally high, with an average customer retention rate of 99% over the past three years.

