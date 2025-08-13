Cayosoft on Trajectory for Impressive Growth as Organizations Seek Active Directory Identity Protection and Recovery Solutions

"Our investments in leadership, partnerships and technology are anchored by a customer commitment to ensuring enterprises have the strongest AD security footprint," Robert Bobel, founder and CEO at Cayosoft Post this

Used by 90% of large organizations worldwide, Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID are the gateways to core IT systems and resources, serving as the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and access. Cayosoft offers the industry's only unified solution for identity security and operational resilience that supports all on-premises and cloud Microsoft environments, including Active Directory, Entra ID, hybrid infrastructure, Office 365, and Intune.

"Active Directory wasn't built for today's threats, yet it is still the authoritative identity store for 90% of enterprises, making it a prime target for attackers," said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO at Cayosoft. "We long ago saw the need for organizations to go beyond native tools and invest in robust software to effectively secure AD in today's digital and AI era. Our investments in leadership, partnerships and technology are anchored by a customer commitment to ensuring enterprises have the strongest AD security footprint - which means going beyond basic compliance and having the power to proactively monitor, identify suspicious activity, respond to threats, and instantly recover their identity infrastructure."

Leadership Team Expansion

Cayosoft expanded its global leadership team to support global business expansion and go-to-market initiatives. Joe Dillon joins as the new Chief Revenue Officer and will lead a collaborative global sales team focused on accelerating business growth and increasing customer growth and expansion. Dillon brings over 20 years of experience in senior technology sales roles, including Vice President, Security Solutions Sales at Code42 (acquired by Mimecast), and Strategic Sales at Springpath (acquired by Cisco), along with various sales leadership positions at EVault (acquired by Seagate Technology) and Finjan (acquired by Trustwave).

Cayosoft's new Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer LuPiba, will manage and execute winning go-to-market strategies that result in organizational long-term market sustainability. LuPiba joins Cayosoft from Quest Software, bringing over 15 years of experience in driving go-to-market strategy, revenue growth, and market leadership in cybersecurity, identity security, and SaaS B2B software.

Growth expansion driven by partner ecosystem

Cayosoft continues to build a partner ecosystem that plays a vital role in helping enterprises address their toughest AD identity management challenges, remaining committed to quality partnerships that focus on collaborations that deliver a collective impact. The company recorded particularly strong partnership performance results in the government sector, most recently working alongside Carahsoft - a trusted IT solutions provider. This new strategic partnership has resulted in three government contract wins at the state and local level, including OMNIA Partners Public Sector, NASPO ValuePoint and RCA Orange County.

Vertical Market Traction

Healthcare and government entities are two key industries heavily reliant on legacy systems and outdated Active Directory infrastructures that need modernization. These antiquated technologies not only hinder operational efficiency, but pose significant security risk in an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated.

The Internal Revenue Service selected Cayosoft to overhaul and secure its Microsoft identity environment, emerging as the only vendor able to meet its complex hybrid requirements across AD, Entra ID and Microsoft 365.

Broward Health, Florida's largest public health system, selected Caysoft to transform its hybrid identity management processes across its organization.

Recognized for Innovation

Cayosoft was recently named in the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle for Backup and Data Protection Technologies as a representative vendor in the IAM Backup category. Gartner identifies this market as Emerging with a High Benefit Rating - positioning it at the beginning of the Innovation Trigger phase. Cayosoft's inclusion in the Hype Cycle report highlights a growing awareness of the need for identity-centric backup and recovery. With Active Directory and Entra ID facing advanced threats, Cayosoft is the only patented, purpose-built solution that guarantees viable, full Active Directory forest recovery in minutes—not hours or days–ensuring organizations remain resilient. Gartner clients can access the full report here. This Gartner reference follows Caysoft being named for its AD management tools and AD backup capabilities in the 2025 Gartner 'A Well-Run Active Directory Requires Strong Identity Controls' report. Gartner clients can access the full report here.

The company also was recognized for its Virtual Administrative Unit (VAU) technology patent that revolutionizes administrative control in hybrid AD and cloud-only environments. This benefits organizations seeking to streamline administrative management while maintaining security and compliance across hybrid AD environments. The company was also recognized with a 2025 Enterprise IT Product of the Year award for Backup and Recovery across AD and Entra ID by Converge360. Reinforcing a commitment to innovation, Cayosoft also filed an industry-first patent in H1 for an AI-based approach to hybrid AD infrastructure management. The approach uses Observational Change Data (OCD) to train AI on how changes are made, who makes them, and under what conditions, providing the foundation for intelligent automation and real-time threat response.

About Cayosoft:

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, hybrid AD, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require.

