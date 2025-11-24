Cayosoft recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Secure Access Trailblazer

"Being named a finalist for the Secure Access Trailblazer award is a powerful validation of the work our team has done to help organizations protect the identity systems they depend on," said Robert Bobel, CEO, Cayosoft. Post this

"Being named a finalist for the Secure Access Trailblazer award is a powerful validation of the work our team has done to help organizations protect the identity systems they depend on," said Robert Bobel, CEO, Cayosoft. "Secure access isn't just about enforcing policies; it's about ensuring every change, every device, and every identity action can be trusted. That's why we've invested so deeply in automation, AI, and continuous validation across Microsoft Entra and Intune. We're proud to stand alongside Microsoft in advancing a more secure, resilient, and prepared identity ecosystem for customers globally."

As organizations strive to achieve Zero Trust in practice, not just in principle, Cayosoft's capabilities play a central role. By unifying identity governance automation, zero standing privilege identity management, configuration drift prevention, and continuous monitoring and remediation of identity threats and risks, Cayosoft helps customers eliminate misconfigurations, prevent privilege escalation, mitigate risks, and reduce incident response from hours to minutes.

Supported by instant recovery across hybrid Active Directory, Entra ID, Microsoft 365, and Intune and powered by Cayosoft's patent-pending Observational Change Data model, Cayosoft ensures identity and access configurations remain continuously validated and restored to a trusted state.

Beyond these outcomes, Cayosoft stands apart in this finalist lineup as the only independent software vendor dedicated to hybrid AD, Entra ID, and Intune governance and recovery. It is also the only provider that combines automated AD forest recovery with real-time Entra and Intune policy rollback, and the only platform offering full historical change tracking and automated rollback to trusted baselines for Intune. These capabilities give organizations a level of identity and access resilience that no other vendor delivers across Microsoft's hybrid identity ecosystem.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26, 2026, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 6 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of leading security vendors comprised of software development companies and services partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"I'm very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It's my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, software development companies and services partners to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Cayosoft:

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Microsoft 365, Intune, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require. Satisfaction with Cayosoft is exceptionally high, with an average customer retention rate of 99% over the past three years.

