CBD Retailer Debuts, Prioritizing Consumer Understanding Over Quick Sales - Simplifying Buying Options

Product types - such as gummies, oils, topicals, drinks, disposables or flower.

Product benefits – solutions designed to aid with anxiety, sleep, pain or daily wellness.

"We've cracked the buying code for CBD newbies. Consumers know that CBD use has a tremendous upside, but they're intimidated by options" says Cbdeeme president Toby Streett. "We give them learning tools and are here to help the sore, anxious, sleep-deprived, and easily sidetracked. Many consumers that our team has met think they're just going to get high from these products and that's not the case."

The Cbdeeme Learning Library Features:

Introductory foundational articles on CBD and hemp-based products.

101-style video shorts.

Hemp and cannabis glossary of nomenclature.

Dosage Guides.

A State and Federal "Where is It Legal" resource guide.

Industry news, product reviews and FAQs.

The company plans a second release in November that will expand on its educational offering with recurring interview segments and Q&As with medical experts and cannabis industry pundits in an upcoming "Under the Greenhouse Canopy" section of the site. The expansion of its content depth is part of the company's plan to provide a "full spectrum of learning," says Streett. "Many first-time buyers have no idea where to buy CBD online or what product is going to help them. We just simply show the options, present responsible dosing approaches and illuminate the ways for them to consume the compounds from this awesome plant."

With the launch, Cbdeeme has integrated key brands to its initial offerings like Binoid, Absolute Nature, The Hemp Doctor, Kore Original, Tillmans Tranquils, Joy Organics, Hemplitude, and Happy Times.

Summitt Labs (parent of Kore, Hemplitude and Happy Times) head of Internal Dynamics, Timothy Mackler says, "We're delighted to witness Cbdeeme's dedication to educating and elevating brands within the industry. Their commitment to fostering innovation and excellence sets a commendable standard, inspiring us to continually push boundaries and strive for excellence in our own endeavors."

The Cbdeeme store's products all have certificates of authentication, flavor, size and dosage choices and user reviews. The company plans to debut a Cbdeeme-branded product line in the first quarter of 2025.

About Cbdeeme

Cbdeeme is an online educational resource and store for consumers looking to purchase CBD and hemp products that aid with anxiety, sleep, stress, daily wellness, and muscular pain. The site has a repository of resources that include FAQs, interviews, industry news, dosage guidelines, blog content and articles aimed at educating consumers and helping them make informed purchases.

