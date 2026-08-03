CBIZ Pivot Point Security Explains What Happens to Your CMMC Contract After Phase 2 Suspension

The Department of War's July 2026 suspension of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase 2 third-party assessment requirements leaves many contractors asking what happens to their CMMC contract. CBIZ Pivot Point Security clarifies that while that certification timeline is on hold, all Phase 1 self-assessment requirements and existing contractual cybersecurity obligations remain fully in effect.

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the Department of War (DoW) suspended CMMC Phase 2 requirements on July 13, 2026, contractors across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) did not receive a compliance reprieve. According to CBIZ Pivot Point Security, the action paused third-party Level 2 certification assessments slated for Nov. 10, 2026, launched a 60-day CMMC Reform Task Force review and placed all remaining implementation milestones under examination.

What CMMC Obligations Remained in Effect After the July Suspension?

The Phase 2 pause does not alter the underlying cybersecurity requirements that have governed defense contracts since 2016. Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) clause 252.204-7012 and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 compliance requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) were unaffected, and both continue to govern active defense contracts regardless of Phase 2 status.

"What the CMMC pause does not change are the current DoW cybersecurity obligations, most of which have been in place since 2016," CBIZ Pivot Point Security explains. "These include compliance with the DFARS 7012 clause in current contracts mandating implementation of the 110 controls and 320 assessment objectives defined in NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2, 'Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations.'"

What Should Defense Contractors Do During the CMMC Phase 2 Review Period?

For some contractors, reduced assessment pressure has created a misconception that all compliance urgency is on hold. However, reducing or pausing these activities does not align with existing contract requirements and leaves organizations underprepared when implementation milestones are reinstated.

CBIZ Pivot Point Security notes, "Rather than stopping or scaling back their cybersecurity programs, DIB orgs that handle CUI should view the CMMC Phase 2 pause as giving them additional time to identify the right compliance partners and implement the mandated NIST SP 800-171 controls and assessment objectives."

With thousands of completed engagements across the defense industrial base, CBIZ Pivot Point Security serves as a single source for information assurance. The firm backs every engagement with a results-based guarantee, billing clients only when the team archives the stated goals.

The 60-day CMMC Reform Task Force review examines compliance costs and delivery timelines that have created barriers for smaller DIB organizations. With a public Request for Information gathering industry feedback, contractors should prepare for implementation milestones to resume once the task force delivers its recommendations to the Department of War's chief information officer.

About CBIZ Pivot Point Security

CBIZ Pivot Point Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm founded in 2000 that helps organizations across multiple sectors improve their security posture and resilience to cyber threats. With decades of combined experience, the firm delivers CMMC cybersecurity program support, readiness assessments and ongoing compliance services for the defense industrial base.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, CBIZ Pivot Point Security, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.pivotpointsecurity.com/

SOURCE CBIZ Pivot Point Security