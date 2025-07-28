CBS ArcSafe Expands RSK-PMT Capabilities For Open-Door and 4-Position Switching

The RSK-PMT platform provides arc flash safety for open- and closed-door transformer switching operations.

DENTON, Texas, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces an update for the RSK-PMT, a remote switch kit (RSK) for pad-mounted transformers (PMT). The RSK-PMT platform provides arc flash safety for open- and closed-door transformer switching operations.

Equipment for closed-door operations includes an RSA-216 remote switch actuator, an RSO-IV-M18 remote switch operator with a 12-foot cable or optional radio remote, an exterior-mounted auxiliary enclosure with an interior alignment tube, and a 2-inch fiberglass hot stick for interfacing the switch adapter and RSA-216 actuator handle. Watch this video of installation and operation.

The RSK-PMT capability expansion includes solutions for open-door switching that allow technicians to operate 2-position PMT switches from a safe distance. Compatible across multiple OEM platforms, the portable system leverages a compact RSA-216 2-position actuator to accommodate installations with tight space constraints. The design makes it easy to align the actuator with the racking switch and mount it with strong magnets. After connecting the RSO-IV-M18 remote switch operator, technicians can open and close the transformer while remaining safely outside the arc flash boundary. Watch this video to learn more about open-door operations.

An updated RSA-216 4-position actuator supports loop feed transformers. The device accommodates four 90-degree rotations and can be configured to travel beyond 90 degrees by any specified amount before returning to the 90-degree position. The 4-position actuator can also be customized at the factory to meet specific transformer requirements.

RSK-PMT devices require the RSO-IV-M18 to operate. It is a lightweight, rechargeable power supply powered by Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM ion battery. The unit weighs only 15 pounds and is enclosed in a rugged NK-7 high-impact polypropylene carrying case, making it easily transportable between job sites. The operator also includes a radio remote with functionality extending up to 300 feet with line of sight, which operates on a 2.4 GHz frequency band similar to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth protocols. The user interface provides tactile feedback for quick adjustments, while a strobe beacon offers visual confirmation when operating inputs are met.

These remote switching solutions provide arc flash safety when working with PMTs in applications such as wind farms, facilities management, solar, and utility distribution. Most CBS ArcSafe RSAs are custom built for electrical equipment and attached by strong magnets so modifications are not required to switchgear. Used in conjunction with RSOs, RSAs allow service personnel to stand outside the arc flash boundary to remotely operate circuit breakers, motor control centers, switches, and control circuits.

All products are manufactured in the United States at CBS ArcSafe facilities in Denton, TX. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

About CBS ArcSafe

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in Denton, TX. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and is happy to develop custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

Media Contact

