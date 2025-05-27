CBS ArcSafe® Introduces RSK-SRF30 Remote Switch Kit for PowerPacT Molded-Case Circuit Breakers

Remotely open, close, or reset Schneider/Square D PowerPacT R-Frame molded-case circuit breakers from a safe distance with the RSK-SRF30.

DENTON, Texas , May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces the RSK-SRF30, a remote switch kit (RSK) that allows technicians to remotely open, close, or reset Schneider/Square D PowerPacT R Frame molded-case circuit breakers from a distance.

Users get real-time feedback during operations on the handheld controller via a 30-foot operating cord. The device is powered by a Milwaukee M18™ REDLITHIUM ion battery pack and driven by a linear actuator with internal limit switches.

The RSK does not require external power or modifications to existing switchgear thanks to switchable magnets that make the device easy to install and remove. The RSK-SRF30 comes with a custom foam hard plastic case for easy transport and safe storage.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facility in Denton, TX. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

About CBS ArcSafe

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in the United States. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and develops custom remote racking and switching solutions for all OEM equipment. Contact us or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

