CBS ArcSafe® RRS-3 TSA7 Remote Racking Tool Named EC&M Product of the Year Category Winner

DENTON, Texas, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, is pleased to announce that its RRS-3 TSA7 apparatus-specific portable remote racking tool was named the Specialty Products category winner in Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) magazine's 2025 Product of the Year awards.

The RRS-3 TSA7 is designed to remotely operate the isolation racking handle on Schneider Electric/Emerson ASCO 7000 transfer switches for G, H, and J frame designs. The system allows technicians to isolate and connect switches from up to 50 feet away, ensuring safety and efficiency.

Real-time video from the system's built-in camera, torque readings, and logic are transmitted to a handheld screen, allowing operators to monitor the indicator window and stop the switch in the desired position. The RRS-3 TSA7 is the ideal solution for improving safety and streamlining the operation of ASCO 7000 transfer switches by keeping your technicians outside the arc flash boundary while maintaining full control over the racking process.

The remote racking system is powered by a Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM battery pack for reliable performance. Designed and built with the user in mind, the compact and portable RRS-3 TSA7 easily attaches to and detaches from switchgear. The device comes standard with a rugged wheeled carrying case for easy transport and protection.

Stay tuned to http://www.ecmweb.com to vote for the overall Product of the Year. CBS ArcSafe has previously won Product of the Year honors from EC&M (2012, 2016–2018, 2020, 2023), Occupational Health & Safety magazine (2012–2018), and Plant Engineering magazine (2009, 2014, 2018–2019).

About CBS ArcSafe

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in the United States at our Denton, TX facility. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and is happy to develop custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

