CBS NorthStar Partners With Datacap To Reform Payment Processing

"CBS NorthStar is a powerhouse in the restaurant space, who has been delivering value through their suite of business management tools for over two decades. They have a unique ability to blend their industry experience with emerging technologies when solving complex problems for their merchants. We are excited to be partnering with CBS NorthStar and look forward to a long-term mutually beneficial relationship, "commented George Hudock, VP of Business Development at Datacap.

Key Features and Benefits:

Universal Payments Integration: NorthStar's Order Entry and Datacap's state-of-the-art universal payments integration offers immediate access to an extensive range of payment processors. This feature, combined with a selection of EMV-ready devices from leading OEMs, ensures that businesses can accommodate all types of payments, anytime and anywhere.

Industry-Leading Omnichannel Payments Provider: The partnership leverages Datacap's status as an industry-leading provider, enabling seamless and efficient payment experiences across all channels.

OS-Agnostic Solutions: With a focus on versatility, CBS NorthStar's and Datacap's OS-agnostic payment solutions ensure that businesses can implement cutting-edge payment processing capabilities regardless of their existing operating system environments.

Versatility Across Industries: Datacap's technology is designed to be industry-agnostic, offering customizable solutions that cater to the specific needs of any business vertical. This flexibility ensures that CBS NorthStar clients from all sectors can benefit from the partnership.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for CBS NorthStar, underscoring its dedication to rectifying past challenges and laying a solid foundation for a prosperous future. By integrating Datacap's innovative payment solutions, CBS NorthStar is set to offer its clients a level of payments flexibility and reliability that is unprecedented in the industry. This is truly a step towards a brighter future for the CBS NorthStar clients.

CBS NorthStar and Datacap are excited to embark on this journey together, ushering in a new era of payment processing that promises flexible omnichannel payment solutions for all clients. This collaboration is not just about technology; it's about building trust, enhancing customer satisfaction, and driving business success for years to come.

For more information on how this partnership will transform your payment processing experience, please contact CBS NorthStar.

About CBS NorthStar

At CBS NorthStar, we're not just about software; we're about redefining service in the hospitality industry. Our innovative platform transforms how restaurants and hospitality businesses operate, increasing operational efficiency, boosting revenue, and enriching the guest experience. Tailored to meet the unique needs of the industry, our solutions are designed to make a tangible difference in your business.

With over 20 years dedicated to innovation in hospitality technology, we pride ourselves on understanding the challenges our customers face and crafting enduring solutions. Our commitment to excellence and passion for service drive us to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional support every day. #FindyourNorthStar

Visit us at http://www.cbsnorthstar.com to discover how we can help elevate your business.

About Datacap Systems, Inc.

Datacap Systems develops payment processor and hardware-agnostic omnichannel integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale, regardless of system architecture. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, via plug-and-play integrated payments solutions, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation instead of payments. Reach out to us today to get started! https://datacapsystems.com/

