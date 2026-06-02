CC Patio Opens Solana Beach Showroom for Handcrafted Custom Outdoor Furniture

"Every piece we make is custom-built for the client in front of us, their space, their lifestyle, their environment. That's what we're bringing to Southern California." — Sara Salari, CC Patio Post this

The Solana Beach location marks a natural expansion for the brand. Coastal environments demand more from outdoor furniture. Salt air, humidity, and UV exposure all accelerate wear on lesser materials. CC Patio addresses this directly: clients within fifteen miles of the ocean receive aluminum frames as standard, paired with Sunbrella® fabrics and Dekton® surfaces built to perform in the conditions Southern California actually delivers.

"Our Solana Beach showroom is designed to meet our clients where they live and how they use their outdoor spaces," said Sara Salari at CC Patio. "Every piece we make is custom-built for the client in front of us, their space, their lifestyle, their environment. That's what we're bringing to Southern California."

The showroom offers an immersive space where visitors can explore material and finish options, experience CC Patio's 3D rendering process, and work directly with design consultants to begin a fully custom project. Collections on display include residential seating, dining, and modular configurations, all customizable in frame color, fabric, and surface finish.

CC Patio differentiates itself as designer, retailer, and manufacturer, serving as a single point of accountability from first consultation through white-glove delivery and installation. With a new 35,000 sq ft production facility and a trade partner program serving architects, builders, and interior designers nationwide, the brand brings both the craftsmanship and the infrastructure to support projects of any scale.

The Solana Beach showroom is now open and welcoming clients.

Showroom Location:

CC Patio – Solana Beach Showroom

312 S Cedros Ave

Solana Beach, CA 92075

(619) 220-2000

About CC Patio

CC Patio is a custom luxury outdoor furniture brand specializing in handcrafted, 100% USA-made designs. With a focus on durability, customization, and refined design, CC Patio creates outdoor furniture designed to fit each client's space, supported by white-glove service and industry-leading warranties.

To learn more about CC Patio, visit https://www.ccpatio.com/ or call (619) 220-2000 for the Solana Beach, California location.

Media Contact

Sara Salari, CC Patio, 1 619-349-7049, [email protected], https://www.ccpatio.com/

SOURCE CC Patio