CC Patio Opens Solana Beach Showroom for Handcrafted Custom Outdoor Furniture

CC Patio has opened its new Solana Beach showroom, offering handcrafted, custom outdoor furniture made in the USA and designed to fit each client's space, lifestyle, and environment.
SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CC Patio, a leader in handcrafted custom outdoor furniture, has officially opened its new showroom at 312 S Cedros Ave in Solana Beach, California, expanding its presence in Southern California to serve homeowners, designers, and trade professionals across the region.
Founded on the belief that outdoor spaces deserve the same artistry and endurance as the homes they belong to, CC Patio designs, manufactures, and delivers fully custom outdoor furniture built around each client's space, taste, and climate. Every piece is handcrafted in the USA, engineered for longevity, and backed by some of the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.
The Solana Beach location marks a natural expansion for the brand. Coastal environments demand more from outdoor furniture. Salt air, humidity, and UV exposure all accelerate wear on lesser materials. CC Patio addresses this directly: clients within fifteen miles of the ocean receive aluminum frames as standard, paired with Sunbrella® fabrics and Dekton® surfaces built to perform in the conditions Southern California actually delivers.
"Our Solana Beach showroom is designed to meet our clients where they live and how they use their outdoor spaces," said Sara Salari at CC Patio. "Every piece we make is custom-built for the client in front of us, their space, their lifestyle, their environment. That's what we're bringing to Southern California."
The showroom offers an immersive space where visitors can explore material and finish options, experience CC Patio's 3D rendering process, and work directly with design consultants to begin a fully custom project. Collections on display include residential seating, dining, and modular configurations, all customizable in frame color, fabric, and surface finish.
CC Patio differentiates itself as designer, retailer, and manufacturer, serving as a single point of accountability from first consultation through white-glove delivery and installation. With a new 35,000 sq ft production facility and a trade partner program serving architects, builders, and interior designers nationwide, the brand brings both the craftsmanship and the infrastructure to support projects of any scale.
The Solana Beach showroom is now open and welcoming clients.
Showroom Location:
CC Patio – Solana Beach Showroom
312 S Cedros Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075
(619) 220-2000
About CC Patio
CC Patio is a custom luxury outdoor furniture brand specializing in handcrafted, 100% USA-made designs. With a focus on durability, customization, and refined design, CC Patio creates outdoor furniture designed to fit each client's space, supported by white-glove service and industry-leading warranties.
To learn more about CC Patio, visit https://www.ccpatio.com/ or call (619) 220-2000 for the Solana Beach, California location.
Media Contact
Sara Salari, CC Patio, 1 619-349-7049, [email protected], https://www.ccpatio.com/
SOURCE CC Patio
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