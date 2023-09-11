CCA, AGF, and UNCDF Launch Partnership to Mobilize $100 Million for Clean Cooking

"This new financing platform can help close the financing gap, mobilizing and de-risking new investments at the scale required to rapidly accelerate access to clean cooking." - Jillene Connors Belopolsky, Chief of Staff and Chief External Affairs Officer, CCA Tweet this

Nearly a third of the world's population still relies on polluting open fires and inefficient stoves for cooking, contributing to 3.2 million premature deaths and harming livelihoods, the climate, and the environment. However, current levels of investment in clean cooking – estimated at around US $130 million each year – fall far short of the US $10 billion needed to reach universal access.

The platform aims to support investments to grow clean cooking markets and expand access to modern fuels and technologies in Africa. While CCA, AGF, and UNCDF are the platform's anchor partners, a growing pipeline of other key ecosystem actors are expected to join the effort as noted by the range of organizations at the ACS launch event, which included representatives from banks, carbon project developers, impact investors, development finance institutions, clean cooking companies, standards bodies, and many others.

Paul Muthaura, CEO, Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI): "The Partnership Platform for Clean Cooking Finance supports the ambitions of ACMI and facilitates much-needed pooling of capabilities of different stakeholders in the financial ecosystem to achieve universal access to cooking in Africa."

Alex Eaton, CEO, Sistema.bio: "Carbon revenues are now integral to Sistema's business model, and initiatives like this platform attract national and international financiers so companies like ours can access a wider range of capital options."

Lawrence Cole-Morgan, Executive Lead, Carbon Credit Trading, Standard Bank Group: "Bringing together a range of players with different focus areas, such as AGF on guarantees, CCA on coordination, technical assistance and market knowledge, and UNCDF on policy support and concessional capital, is extremely helpful to financiers considering new investments."

Franck Adjagba, Group Director of Business Development, AGF: "The platform brings together the capacity building of banks and clean cooking companies, resulting in expansion of market for lending to clean cooking companies that helps financial institutions of their ESG priorities and investments towards climate action."

Vincent Wierda, Global Energy Lead, UNCDF: "UNCDF has been supporting clean cooking companies through results-based finance grants and concessional loans, but we need to accelerate progress. The Partnership Platform for Clean Cooking Finance allows us to leverage deep clean cooking market expertise, and we are assessing how we can elevate the platform further by drawing in additional donors and UN agencies."

Jillene Connors Belopolsky, Chief of Staff and Chief External Affairs Officer, CCA: "Despite a recent increase in investment in the clean cooking sector, the rate of financing remains far too slow. This new financing platform can help close the financing gap, mobilizing and de-risking new investments at the scale required to rapidly accelerate access to clean cooking."

