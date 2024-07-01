CCA-led Group Launches Review of First-ever, Comprehensive Clean Cooking Carbon Methodology

"This methodology is a crucial element to strengthening the carbon markets that make clean cooking solutions accessible and affordable to low-income families around the world." - Dymphna van der Lans, CCA CEO Post this

Over the last year and a half, 4C has led a sector-wide effort to develop this comprehensive clean cooking carbon methodology. More than 250 key stakeholders contributed to the process, including standards bodies, project developers, researchers, carbon buyers, and others.

"Over 2 billion people have no choice but to cook with inefficient and polluting stoves and fuels, resulting in climate-damaging emissions on the same scale as the global aviation industry," said Dymphna van der Lans, CCA CEO. "Clean cooking is finally being recognized as a critical, fast-acting climate solution that deserves substantial investment. This methodology is a crucial element to strengthening the carbon markets that make clean cooking solutions accessible and affordable to low-income families around the world."

"This methodology is a valuable public good that has the potential to formalize, standardize, and expand the application of the best practices that we already see in many clean cooking carbon projects," said John Mitchell, U.S. EPA Household Energy and Clean Air Coordinator. "It sends a very clear signal to consumers and investors that they can have full confidence in cooking carbon credits because integrity, sustainability, and rigor are inherently baked into any carbon projects that utilize this methodology."

The 4C methodology is intended to become the standard for all cooking projects under Article 6.2 and Article 6.4 of the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the Voluntary Carbon Market. It incorporates the latest science, strong measurement and monitoring approaches, and strict guardrails where direct measurement is not feasible. The methodology applies to both "metered" clean cooking projects, which continuously monitor how much fuel is being used, and "non-metered" projects. For the latter, the methodology offers multiple approaches for determining emissions reductions, including combinations of surveys, sensors, and fuel consumption monitoring.

"By using this methodology, clean cooking carbon projects will generate the most realistic emission reduction estimates to date," said Elisa Derby, CCA Senior Director of Climate Impacts and Standards. "The 4C approach is designed to incentivize best practices, increase transparency around how emissions reductions are calculated, and make it easier to verify those emissions. And since this is the first methodology for crediting emissions reductions from cooking projects to apply to all cooking transition scenarios, it eliminates the need for multiple methodologies."

The new methodology is aligned with CCA's recently launched Principles for Responsible Carbon Finance in Clean Cooking, which focus on integrity, transparency, fairness, and sustainability, and have been endorsed by over 160 organizations in the clean cooking ecosystem.

To submit comments on the methodology, reviewers must submit a commenting form to CCA by August 2, 2024.

Media Contact

Kip Patrick, Clean Cooking Alliance, 2028879040, [email protected], cleancooking.org

SOURCE Clean Cooking Alliance