CCASS Certification for Compressed Air System Management Achieved by EXAIR Application Engineer

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Understanding how to optimize compressed air usage requires extensive knowledge and understanding of the utility. Calling on years of experience while working directly with customers and their requirements, EXAIR Application Engineers work diligently to provide proper guidance on how to get the most out of their application. To compliment this established effort, EXAIR is proud to announce that Application Engineer and International Sales Manager Neal Raker has earned a CCASS (Certified Compressed Air System Specialist) certification, accrediting his understanding of how to best utilize and optimize compressed air systems and products.