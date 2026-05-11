CCB Technology Announces Planned Leadership Transition Supporting Continued Growth

CCB Technology Names New Company President

RACINE, Wis., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCB Technology is announcing an upcoming leadership transition designed to support the company's continued growth and long‑term vision.

Effective June 1, Jon Greenwood, currently Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will assume the role of President. Logan McCoy, who has spent nearly 19 years as a key member of the company's leadership team, will begin a new professional chapter focused on his passion for Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) implementation.

This transition reflects thoughtful planning and strong alignment with the company's strategic priorities. Jon joined the organization in November and has worked closely alongside Logan during this transition period - learning the business, building relationships, and helping refine the processes that will support scalable, sales‑driven growth.

Jon brings extensive experience in process development, sales leadership, and operational alignment. His background and leadership style were key reasons he was brought on, and his promotion ensures continuity while positioning the organization for its next phase of expansion. In his new role, Jon will work closely with Patrick, CEO, to advance the company's vision and support both its clients and team.

Logan's leadership has played a foundational role in shaping the organization. For nearly two decades, he helped establish the structures, systems, and team‑first culture that define the company today. His guidance throughout the EOS implementation process also laid the groundwork for greater clarity, accountability, and long‑term success.

"We strongly believe in putting the right people in the right seats," said Patrick. "This transition reflects that philosophy and positions us well for the future. We're grateful for Logan's leadership and excited for Jon to step into this role."

"I'm incredibly thankful for the time I've spent at CCB. The people here and the clients we've served have meant more to me than I can fully express," said Logan. I'm truly excited for Jon and CCB as they step into this next stage of the journey!"

"I believe deeply in CCB and what it stands for," said Greenwood. "Taking on the role of president is an exciting opportunity to build on the strong foundation already in place, support our team, and serve our community in new and impactful ways."

CCB Technology looks forward to this next chapter, confident in its leadership team and committed to continued growth, innovation, and service excellence.

Media Contact

Olivia Manlove, CCB Technology, 1 2625045612, [email protected], https://ccbtechnology.com/

SOURCE CCB Technology