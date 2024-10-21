CCB Technology CEO Patrick Booth recipient of the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100

Patrick Booth, CEO of CCB Technology, has been named a 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 and named to the Titan 100 Hall of Fame.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Patrick Booth, CEO of CCB Technology as a 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 113,000 individuals and generate over $118 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on January 30, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Wisconsin. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their employees and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Booth has been an integral part of his family's business since its inception in 1991. Over the years, he has successfully taken on nine different roles within the company and rose to the position of President in 2013. In 2019, Booth's dedication and expertise led him to assume the prestigious role of CEO, as he transitioned to full ownership of the business. Under his visionary leadership, the company underwent a remarkable transformation, achieving an impressive 25% growth by shifting its focus from IT products to innovative IT managed services and project services.

"It's an honor to be selected with the rest of the award winners for the 3rd time and into the Hall of Fame for Wisconsin Titan100," said Booth. "This leadership group is one of the very best and I am thrilled to be part of it."

Patrick will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on January 30, 2025, at Fiserv Forum. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

"On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Wisconsin Titan100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

