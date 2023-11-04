CCB Technology CEO Patrick Booth Two Time Recipient of Wisconsin Titan 100 Award

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Patrick Booth, CEO of CCB Technology, as a 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. These top 100 CEO's and C-level executives are recognized for their exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. The 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 148,000 individuals and generate $76.4 billion in annual revenues. They will be featured in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and honored at the awards ceremony on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. They will also have multiple opportunities to connect with their fellow Titans throughout the year.
MT. PLEASANT, Wis., Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Patrick Booth, CEO of CCB Technology, as a 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 148,000 individuals and generate $76.4 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
"The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community" says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Booth has been an integral part of his parent's family business since its inception in 1991. Over the years, he has successfully taken on nine different roles within the company, eventually rising to the position of President in 2013. In 2019, Booth's dedication and expertise led him to assume the esteemed role of CEO as full ownership of the business was transitioned to him. Under his visionary leadership, the company underwent a remarkable transformation, achieving an impressive 25% growth by shifting its focus from IT products to the launch of innovative IT managed and project services.
"I am honored by this recognition," said Booth. "An incredible group of people surrounds me at CCB that whole-heartedly care about each other, our clients, and our partnerships. I appreciate them because I know they work hard every day, helping people use technology to build relationships and achieve great things in their organizations and communities. I consider it a privilege to continue to lead and grow the company with them based on the values and principles my parents established."
Patrick will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.
