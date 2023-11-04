CCB Technology CEO Patrick Booth Two Time Recipient of Wisconsin Titan 100 Award

"I am honored by this recognition," said Booth. "An incredible group of people surrounds me at CCB that whole-heartedly care about each other, our clients, and our partnerships." Post this

Booth has been an integral part of his parent's family business since its inception in 1991. Over the years, he has successfully taken on nine different roles within the company, eventually rising to the position of President in 2013. In 2019, Booth's dedication and expertise led him to assume the esteemed role of CEO as full ownership of the business was transitioned to him. Under his visionary leadership, the company underwent a remarkable transformation, achieving an impressive 25% growth by shifting its focus from IT products to the launch of innovative IT managed and project services.

"I am honored by this recognition," said Booth. "An incredible group of people surrounds me at CCB that whole-heartedly care about each other, our clients, and our partnerships. I appreciate them because I know they work hard every day, helping people use technology to build relationships and achieve great things in their organizations and communities. I consider it a privilege to continue to lead and grow the company with them based on the values and principles my parents established."

Patrick will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

