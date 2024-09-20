CCL Container aluminum aerosol packaging creates market advantages for body spray brands

"With competition for the consumer dollar growing fiercer with the introduction of each new product, brands are seeking every advantage. Consumers see and feel a brand first in the package." - Kimberly Kizer, Vice President of Sales, CCL Container Post this

A growing number of brands offer customizable options, allowing consumers to choose or create their own scents, enhancing a personal connection with the product and it's easy to understand why the total dollar sales of personal body spray products in the United States were approximately $2.5 billion in 2023. In the past year, the global market for body sprays was equally robust and estimated to be valued at around $10 billion.

This sales trajectory is also being energized by a rising preference for multi-functional products and ongoing innovations in formulations and packaging. This trend is forecast to continue in the years ahead as brands further adapt to evolving consumer preferences and sustainability demands.

"With competition for the consumer dollar growing fiercer with the introduction of each new product, brands are seeking every advantage," comments Kimberly Kizer, Vice President of Sales, at CCL Container. "Nowhere does that become more visible than in packaging. Consumers see and feel a brand first in the package."

When consumer preferences are aligned with a brand's intended positioning and perception, packaging becomes the most impactful way to create distinction and preference with body spray buyers. Increasingly, the packaging material of the greatest alignment is aluminum.

Here are five key reasons why:

1.Aluminum can be easily molded into various shapes and sizes, allowing for innovative and eye-catching packaging designs.

2.Aluminum is 100% recyclable and can be reused multiple times without losing quality.

3.Aluminum is durable and resistant to corrosion, protecting the body spray and extending its shelf life.

4.Aluminum containers are lightweight, making them more convenient for consumers to carry.

5.Aluminum provides an effective barrier against light, air, and moisture, which helps preserve ingredients and effectiveness.

More can be learned about CCL Container's innovative aluminum aerosol container manufacturing and design capabilities by visiting: https://cclcontainer.com/markets-served/personal-care/

About CCL Container

CCL Container is the leading North American manufacturer of impact-extruded aluminum packaging for a broad range of consumer products and market sectors. State-of-the-art manufacturing lines produce finished containers at rates of more than two hundred units per minute in a complete range of sizes, shapes, and styles, with a full spectrum of inline decorating options available. Headquartered in Hermitage, PA, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in North America. In addition to the Hermitage, PA plant, locations include Mexico City and Guanajuato, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.

CCL Container is a division of CCL Industries, one of the largest specialty packaging companies in the world. CCL Industries employs over 21,000 personnel, with more than 180 production facilities operating in 40 countries.

For more information on CCL Container, visit: www.cclcontainer.com

For additional press information, please contact:

Ilena Della Ventura

Delia Associates

T. 908-534-9044

E. [email protected]

Media Contact

Ilena Della Ventura, CCL Container, 1 9085349044, [email protected], https://cclcontainer.com/

SOURCE CCL Container