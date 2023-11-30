CCL Container Introduces Aluminum Wine Bottles Designed with CCL Container's BodyShapes shaping technology

"The new, aluminum wine bottles offer the best of 'what is next' in terms of quality, freshness, sustainability, and unique branding opportunities." - Vice President of Sales for CCL Container, Kimberly Kizer. Post this

Because the threading in the cap does not contain plastic, the entire container, made from virgin aluminum, is 100 percent recyclable. Despite a wide diameter, aluminum bottles weigh less than glass bottles making them less expensive to ship. Their superior durability makes aluminum wine bottles virtually unbreakable.

"In spite of the fact that the wine industry continues to embody traditions that dates back many centuries, today's brands and wine drinkers are more than ready for smart innovation," states Vice President of Sales for CCL Container, Kimberly Kizer. "The new, aluminum wine bottles offer the best of 'what is next' in terms of quality, freshness, sustainability, and unique branding opportunities."

In a fiercely competitive industry, today's wine brands tend to blend with one another on the shelf in terms of appearance. No longer constrained by decorating limitations of traditional paper labels, CCL Container's aluminum wine bottles now enable wineries to take advantage of expanded creative possibilities. Multi-color lithography in as many as nine colors, embossing and debossing of graphics and logos, and a variety of other design options and finishes make it possible to create outstanding brand distinction and differentiation.

CCL Container looks forward to partnering with makers of reds, whites, rosés, sparkling wines, and more. From brands with established global identities to small, boutique wineries, aluminum wine bottles that reflect timeless shapes represent an opportunity for innovation while paying respect to the legacy of the noble grape.

More can be learned about CCL Container's innovative aluminum beverage bottle manufacturing and design capabilities by visiting: https://cclcontainer.com/markets-served/beverages/

About CCL Container

CCL Container is the leading North American manufacturer of impact-extruded aluminum packaging for a broad range of consumer products and market sectors. State-of-the-art manufacturing lines produce finished containers at rates of more than two hundred units per minute in a complete range of sizes, shapes, and styles, with a full spectrum of inline decorating options available. Headquartered in Hermitage, PA, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in North America. In addition to the Hermitage, PA plant, locations include Mexico City and Guanajuato, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.

CCL Container is a division of CCL Industries, one of the largest specialty packaging companies in the world. CCL Industries employs over 21,000 personnel, with more than 180 production facilities operating in 40 countries.

For more information on CCL Container, visit: http://www.cclcontainer.com

Ilena Della Ventura

Delia Associates

T. 908-534-9044

E. [email protected]

Ilena Della Ventura, Delia Associates, 908-534-9044, idellaventura@delianet.com, www.delianet.com

