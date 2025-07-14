CCMC announces board leadership and highlights volunteer excellence in certification and education development

The Commission for Case Manager Certification® (CCMC®), the nation's leading certifying body for case management and disability management professionals, proudly announces its 2025 board leadership and welcomes several new Commissioners committed to advancing excellence and ethical practice among client advocacy professionals.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® (CCMC®), the nation's leading certifying body for case management and disability management professionals, proudly announces its 2025 board leadership and welcomes several new commissioners committed to advancing excellence and ethical practice among client advocacy professionals.

Patricia Nunez, MA, CRC, CDMS, CCM, returns for a second term as chair of the Commission's 15-member board. Nunez most recently served as director in the Claim Vendor Management office at CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. A recognized leader in rehabilitation and disability management, Nunez brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to her role.

"It's an honor to continue to serve as chair of a Commission that sets the standard for excellence in case management and disability management," said Nunez. "Growing from 27,000 to more than 50,000 board-certified professionals in the last 15 years reflects the strength of our mission."

Joining Nunez in board leadership are:

Chair-Elect: Rebecca Fisco , CDMS, associate director, integrated absence management and vocational services, Ohio State University

, CDMS, associate director, integrated absence management and vocational services, Secretary: Margaret Brown , DHA, MPH, BSN, RN, CCM, senior director, care management, Priority Health

, DHA, MPH, BSN, RN, CCM, senior director, care management, Priority Health Treasurer: Jared Young , Psy.D., CAADC, LCSW, CCM, doctor in private practice

, Psy.D., CAADC, LCSW, CCM, doctor in private practice Immediate Past Chair: Ed Quick, MA, MBA, CDMS, global benefits manager for a large technology company

Earlier this year, the Commission welcomed two new commissioners: Rosalyn Burns, CCM, CCHW, director of training, MMARS and Dawn Taylor, MSN, RN, CCM, nurse specialist, behavioral health case manager at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, CA

In June, the following professionals were also elected to the board:

Jessica Arcoraci , MS, BSN, RN, CCM, population health manager at Maryland Primary Care Physicians

, MS, BSN, RN, CCM, population health manager at Maryland Primary Care Physicians Carla Kimble , LMSW, C-ASWCM, CCM, care coordinator, social worker at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee

, LMSW, C-ASWCM, CCM, care coordinator, social worker at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nichole Rivera , PHR, SHRM-CP, CDMS, CLMS, CPDM, human resources partner, University of California , Berkley

In addition, the following individual was also elected to the board as a commissioner and public member:

Richard Ginnetti , DHA, assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington

A public member represents the consumers' interests and serves as a voting member of the board. The public member brings a perspective to the organization that is different from that of the credential holders who are also part of the board, with a focus on the Commission's role in protecting the public while still advancing the interests of case managers and disability management specialists.

Commissioners, who are duly elected through a thorough application and interview process, offer their subject matter expertise and professional service; fulfilling its mission and setting the Commission's strategic priorities, while guiding the organization through governance and oversight.

As part of its year-round efforts to uphold rigorous standards and support continuous learning, the Commission will host its annual Governance Workshop (G-Shop) from July 30–August 1, 2025. This invitation-only event convenes national thought leaders and volunteers from across the country who gather to:

Review evidence-based research to inform the knowledge, skills, and abilities tested in the CCM and CDMS exams.

Write and review test items for the CCM® and CDMS® exams

Assess Commission educational content accuracy and alignment with current practice to update current and plan future education offerings aligned with evolving professional needs

Contribute to the Case Management Body of Knowledge (CMBOK) and Core Knowledge Curriculum (CKC)

Volunteers and commissioners who fully participate in the workshop are eligible to receive CE credits, further reinforcing the Commission's investment in professional development.

"The Commission's strength lies in its commissioners and volunteers," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE -CCP, Chief Executive Officer of the Commission. "I'm excited to work alongside our new officers, commissioners, and expanded team of volunteer leaders. Their insights and commitment are vital to shaping a future-ready workforce of client advocacy professionals. Through their expertise and generosity, we're able to maintain the rigor, relevance, and credibility of our credentials in a rapidly changing landscape."

For more information about CCMC's volunteer opportunities and credentialing programs, visit www.ccmcertification.org.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager and disability management specialist certification with its CCM and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on X @CCM_Cert.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 703-394-5397, [email protected]

SOURCE Commission for Case Manager Certification