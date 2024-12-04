CCMC Announces Updated CCM Exam Blueprint Effective August 2025

The April 2025 CCM exam will be the last administration based on the 2019 blueprint.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® (CCMC) has completed the 2024 CCM® Job Task Analysis to ensure the Certified Case Manager (CCM) exam continues to reflect the evolving field of case management. Conducted in collaboration with Data Recognition Corporation (DRC), an experienced provider of assessment solutions, the analysis validated core knowledge areas essential to professional case management practice.

"The Commission is dedicated to ensuring that the CCM exam remains a true reflection of the competencies required in today's dynamic health care environment," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, CEO of the Commission. "These updates are a testament to CCMC's commitment to excellence and the evolving nature of the case management practice."

A taskforce of case management experts proposed updates to the CCM exam content outline, which were validated by a representative sample of 2,145 case managers who responded to a comprehensive survey. The data collected was analyzed by DRC and reviewed by the Job Task Analysis Taskforce, which made final exam content and test specifications recommendations.

Key Updates to the CCM Exam Blueprint

The most significant adjustment to the CCM exam blueprint is the division of Domain One: Care Delivery and Reimbursement Methods into two distinct domains. Domain One is now entitled Care Management and Domain Two is Reimbursement Methods. This change increases the total number of domains from five to six. Additional updates include revisions to exam objectives to ensure they are clear, concise, and reflective of current industry practices. The distribution of exam items across domains has also been adjusted based on survey analysis and taskforce recommendations.

The new exam blueprint, which will be effective in August 2025, incorporates the following revised knowledge domains:

Care Management

Reimbursement Methods

Psychosocial Concepts and Support Systems

Quality and Outcomes Evaluation and Measurements

Rehabilitation Concepts and Strategies

Ethical, Legal, and Practice Standards

Certification Guide and Application Information

Specifics regarding the new exam blueprint, including the weight assigned to each domain, are available now in the CCM Certification Guide. Applications for the August 2025 CCM certification exam will be accepted from March 1, 2025, through May 31, 2025.

Important Notes for CCM Exam Candidates

The April 2025 CCM exam will be the last administration based on the 2019 blueprint.

CCM exam will be the last administration based on the 2019 blueprint. Beginning in August 2025 , the CCM exam will align with the updated blueprint.

Candidates taking the August 2025 CCM exam will not receive immediate pass/no pass notifications due to a required standard-setting study. Instead, results will be uploaded to candidates' CCMC accounts within 60 days of the testing window's closing, consistent with certification best practices.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager and disability management specialist certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on X @CCM_Cert.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 703-394-5397, [email protected]

SOURCE Commission for Case Manager Certification