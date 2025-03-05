CCMC® Celebrates Social Work Month 2025: Bringing Compassion + Action to the Forefront

During Social Work Month 2025, CCMC is recognizing the impact of social work case managers and equipping them with tools to address the public health crisis of loneliness and isolation.

March is Social Work Month, and the Commission for Case Manager Certification® (CCMC) is honoring the powerful impact social work case managers have on fostering connection and advocating for clients.

Embracing the National Association of Social Workers' theme for Social Work Month, "Social Work: Compassion + Action," CCMC is focusing on the critical role social work case managers play in addressing loneliness and social isolation—a growing public health crisis that affects millions.

Tackling Loneliness & Isolation: A Public Health Imperative

Loneliness isn't just an emotional struggle—it has real, measurable effects on health, according to Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, whose work has shaped global conversations on the effects of social connection. Her research shows that social isolation is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, increasing the risk of heart disease, depression, and cognitive decline.

"Loneliness isn't just a social issue—it's a serious health risk," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, CEO of CCMC. "With the resources listed below, we're equipping client advocacy professionals with the tools and knowledge to recognize the warning signs, intervene effectively and ultimately improve lives. Like proper medical care, social connection is vital to one's overall health."

CCMC's Resources to Combat Loneliness and Isolation

To support social work case managers in their mission, the Commission offers an array of resources, including:

CCMC Takes the Conversation to ACMA: Ethics in Case Management

Beyond tackling loneliness, social work case managers navigate complex ethical dilemmas every day. To support them, CCMC's Chief Industry Relations Officer Vivian Campagna, DNP, RN-BC, CCM, ICE-CCP will co-present at the ACMA 2025 National Conference in April, leading a session entitled "Ethics of Care in Case Management." It will be a deep dive into the ethical challenges in client advocacy, decision-making and equitable care. This presentation will equip client advocacy professionals with real-world guidance on ethical best practices, ensuring they continue to provide high-quality, ethical, and compassionate care.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists.

