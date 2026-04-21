CC&N Launches Data Center Day 2 Infrastructure Support to Sustain Performance in Live Environments

"Our Day 2 Infrastructure Support teams stay embedded in the environment, helping organizations manage change without compromising performance," said Dan Witkofski, President of CC&N. "We focus on getting the details right so issues don't surface later." Post this

"At CC&N, we understand that the work doesn't stop once a data center is up and running; we know that it shifts," said Dan Witkofski, President of CC&N. "Our Day 2 Infrastructure Support teams stay embedded in the environment, helping organizations manage change without compromising performance. We focus on getting the details right so issues don't surface later."

CC&N's Day 2 Infrastructure Support services provide embedded technicians who operate inside live data center environments as an extension of the customer's team. Working within established workflows, ticketing systems and change management processes, these technicians help ensure consistency, accountability and precision across all infrastructure activities.

The service offering includes:

Support for moves, adds and changes (MAC)

Troubleshooting of fiber, copper and rack-level connectivity

Proactive infrastructure maintenance

Disciplined labeling and documentation practices that preserve clarity and traceability over time

By combining physical infrastructure expertise with operational alignment, CC&N helps organizations reduce risk, improve response times, and maintain long-term system reliability.

"Day 2 support is about maintaining control in environments that are constantly changing," Witkofski added. "We've long supported these types of needs for our customers, and now we're bringing that same discipline and expertise directly into data center environments. Our teams bring the operational discipline and hands-on expertise needed to keep infrastructure organized, responsive and reliable as demands grow."

CC&N's approach is rooted in its employee-owned structure, where technicians take ownership of their work and remain engaged until issues are fully resolved. The company's teams operate across hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centers, supporting mission-critical environments where uptime is essential and precision matters.

As organizations continue to scale their data center operations, CC&N's Day 2 Infrastructure Support services provide a structured, consistent approach to managing ongoing infrastructure needs without expanding internal headcount.

To learn more about CC&N's Data Center Day 2 Infrastructure Support services, visit cc-n.com or contact the company directly to start a conversation.

About CC&N

Founded in 1985, CC&N is a network infrastructure company specializing in the design, installation, and support of mission critical connectivity systems. The company delivers structured cabling, Wi Fi, DAS, UPS, and data center infrastructure services, helping organizations stay reliably connected without disrupting operations. CC&N has spent decades building an experienced team that delivers customers depth of knowledge, exceptional craftsmanship, reliable on-time delivery and highly responsive customer care. The company has offices in Brookfield, Menasha, Eau Claire and Madison to provide both project and service work to small, mid-size and enterprise companies in a wide range of businesses and industries. CC&N is a 100% employee-owned ESOP and an OwnersEdge operating company.

About OwnersEdge

Based in Waukesha, Wis., OwnersEdge Inc. is a 100% employee-owned ESOP holding company that strives to invest in and build sustainable businesses throughout the Midwest. The operating companies within the OwnersEdge portfolio utilize their industry expertise to drive business growth and create value for stakeholders including customers, communities and the ESOP employee owners. The existing companies in its portfolio – Asche & Spencer, BAYCOM, CC&N, Implecho, QComp Technologies and EmbedTek – provide diverse products and services to a variety of market segments ranging from public safety to construction to manufacturing and music production. For more information, visit OwnersEdge.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Meyers, Stream Creative, 1 414-530-0704, [email protected]

SOURCE CC&N