CCS Facility Maintenance Opens New Office In Poughkeepsie, New York To Better Serve The Hudson Valley

CCS Facility Maintenance has opened a new office in Poughkeepsie, NY to better serve businesses across the Hudson Valley. The expansion strengthens the company's ability to provide reliable commercial cleaning and facility maintenance services to offices, warehouses, and commercial facilities throughout the region.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCS Facility Maintenance is proud to announce the opening of its new office location at 201 South Ave, Suite 102, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, expanding its local presence and reinforcing its commitment to businesses throughout the Hudson Valley.

The new Poughkeepsie office allows CCS Facility Maintenance to more efficiently support commercial clients across the region with high-quality commercial cleaning and facility maintenance services. The company serves a wide range of businesses, including offices, warehouses, and industrial facilities, providing reliable solutions tailored to each client's operational needs.

"Opening a dedicated office in Poughkeepsie allows us to be closer to our clients and respond faster to service requests across the Hudson Valley," said a representative of CCS Facility Maintenance. "This expansion reflects our continued growth and our commitment to delivering consistent, professional service to local businesses."

CCS Facility Maintenance offers comprehensive commercial cleaning and facility maintenance solutions designed to maintain clean, safe, and well-managed work environments. Services are customized for each facility and delivered by trained professionals using proven processes and quality control standards.

With the new office now open, CCS Facility Maintenance is positioned to better support businesses throughout Dutchess County and the greater Hudson Valley region.

For more information about CCS Facility Maintenance and its commercial cleaning and facility maintenance services, visit the company online or contact the Poughkeepsie office directly.

About CCS Facility Maintenance

CCS Facility Maintenance provides commercial cleaning and facility maintenance services for businesses, offices, and warehouses throughout the Hudson Valley. The company is committed to dependable service, attention to detail, and long-term client partnerships.

Contact Information:

CCS Facility Maintenance

Phone: (845) 475-7704

201 South Ave, Suite 102

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Media Contact

CCS Facility Maintenance Public Relations, CCS Facility Maintenance, 1 (845) 475-7704, [email protected], https://ccsfacilitymaintenance.com/

