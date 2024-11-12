CCV Announces Community College Tuition Match Program with Charter Oak State College

"So many of our students aspire to continue their education beyond CCV, and the partnership with Charter Oak provides a wonderful opportunity for Vermonters to save time and money on a bachelor's degree," said CCV President Joyce Judy. Post this

Key features of this agreement include the development of 2+2 transfer pathway maps, which are designed to assist students in degree planning during the academic advising process. These maps are available at http://www.charteroak.edu/ccv and provide a clear guide for students as they transition from CCV to Charter Oak online programs.

"So many of our students aspire to continue their education beyond CCV, and the partnership with Charter Oak provides a wonderful opportunity for Vermonters to save time and money on a bachelor's degree," said CCV President Joyce Judy. "These pathways will help countless students pursue their dreams and prepare for vibrant careers."

Dr. David Ferreira, Provost at Charter Oak State College, commented, "This is an exciting opportunity that provides students who graduate from CCV an affordable choice to pursue a quality online bachelor's degree in areas such as Business, Social Work, Healthcare Technology, and more. Students will have the ability to easily transition from an associate's degree to a bachelor's degree program at Charter Oak while paying the community college tuition and fee rate in effect for that year." Dr. Ferreira continued, "Furthermore, our online format is a good option for graduates who are working, have busy schedules, and cannot commute to the nearest university, or would simply prefer to earn their degree online."

For more information, including how to apply, visit http://www.CharterOak.edu/ccv.

About Charter Oak State College:

Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Health Care, Nursing, Social Work, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity. The College offers Master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Informatics and Health Care Administration. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

About the Community College of Vermont:

CCV is Vermont's second-largest college, serving more than 10,000 students each year. With 12 locations and extensive online learning options, our students don't have to travel far from their communities to access our degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.

