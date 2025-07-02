CDA celebrates 10 winning projects in its 18th annual North American Copper in Architecture Awards

MCLEAN, Va., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A world-class museum upgrade, the restoration of a beloved century-old community landmark in a bustling urban setting, and the creation of an exquisite mountain retreat carved out of its rocky terrain: These are just three examples of the extraordinary creativity and craftsmanship of the 10 winning entries in the 2025 North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA), presented by the Copper Development Association.

The 18th edition of NACIA proudly upholds the tradition of celebrating copper design and craftsmanship in recent commercial and residential projects across North America. As was the case in 2008 when CDA introduced the awards, the submitted entries continue to feature architectural copper and copper alloys used in roof systems, façades, and wall systems, as well as in custom-fabricated elements.

The 10 winners, selected from a large field of entries from the United States and Canada by an experienced panel of judges, represent the best of copper design and construction in new work and restoration. Evaluation criteria include copper system design, the integration of copper alloys with the overall building design, the craftsmanship of the installation, excellence in construction or restoration, and sustainable building strategies.

NEW CONSTRUCTION HONOREES

37 Hillside Senior Apartments (New York, NY) | Architects: SLCE Architects LLP, Architecture in Formation (New York, NY) | General Contractor: Mega Contracting Group (Astoria, NY) | Wall Cladding Installer: GGL Enterprises Inc (Brooklyn, NY) —

Drawing inspiration from seasonal changes in nearby Fort Tryon Park, 37 Hillside Senior Apartments provides 164 much-needed residential units for seniors in New York City. The building features 20-ounce-thick, double-lock standing seam copper cladding that will patina over time, symbolizing its residents' aging process. The copper façade reinforces the building's identity while offering long-term durability and beauty.

New England Biolabs (NEB) Garden Site Facility Expansion (Ipswich, MA) | Owner: New England Biolabs | Architect: ARC / Architectural Resources Cambridge (Boston, MA) | General Contractor: Columbia Construction (North Reading, MA) | Fabricator: A. Zahner Company (Grand Prairie, TX) | Installer: Ipswich Bay Glass (Rowley, MA) —

In continuing its commitment to science, nature, and design, New England Biolabs expanded its campus with a 165,000 square foot addition. The Garden Site Facility features 29,610 square feet of custom copper wall panels designed to complement the aged copper cladding on the earlier 2006 laboratory building. Fabricator Zahner developed a rigorous prototyping process to ensure the new copper panels were visually aligned with the original panels. The result honors New England Biolabs' environmental ethos and brand values while delivering aesthetic and functional continuity.

Portsmouth Abbey School Student Center (Portsmouth, RI) | Sheet Metal Fabricator/Design Engineer: Crocker Architectural Sheet Metal Co., Inc. (North Oxford, MA) | Project Architect: icon.5 architects (New York, NY) | Metal Finisher: DLSS Manufacturing (Burlington, NC) —

As part of the school's master plan, the Portsmouth Abbey School's new 8,000-square-foot student center serves as a viewing porch to Narragansett Bay. It features a custom perforated and pre-patinated copper screen, referencing historic campus buildings nearby. Not only are the copper screen panels beautiful, but they also moderate both heat and solar gain.

Crocker Architectural Sheet Metal engineered these 48-ounce-thick copper panels and their mounting system. DLSS Manufacturing completed the metal finishing services and carefully executed the copper panel patination process. The result is both functional and symbolic.

Snowmass Retreat (Snowmass, CO) | Architect: Wheeler Kearns Architects (Chicago, IL) | General Contractor: Hansen Construction, Inc. (Aspen, CO) | Sheet Metal Contractor: GZO Sheet Metal & Roofing (Basalt, CO) —

Fulfilling the client's desire to draw inspiration from 'fire and ice,' the Snowmass Retreat seamlessly integrates warm and cool elements, with the rich, evolving patina of copper enhancing the welcoming refuge. The home prioritizes natural light, scenic views, and privacy. Quartzite stone walls wrap around the exterior, with complementary copper wall panels, soffits, and roofs providing a robust and fire-resistant enclosure, ensuring durability and safety. The connection to copper is felt throughout the home's layout, from exterior panels to subtle interior accents. Sunlight dances across the copper surfaces, highlighting their rich patina and infusing the home with texture and warmth through all seasons.

The Spirit Garden (Toronto, ON) | Architect: Gow Hastings Architects (Toronto, ON) | Client: Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre and the City of Toronto | General Contractor: Buttcon Limited (Woodbridge, ON) | Indigenous Architect: Two Row Architect (Ohsweken, ON) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Mariani Metal Fabricators Limited (Etobicoke, ON) | "Three Sisters Statue": Raymond Skye (Brantford, ON) —

The Spirit Garden is an unprecedented landscape of learning and memorialization located at the southwest corner of Nathan Phillips Square—Toronto's most significant civic gathering space. Dedicated to Indigenous history and culture, it is among the first public spaces built in a Canadian capital city that honors those impacted by the Residential Schools program. The Spirit Garden's "Teaching Lodge" is formed with ash glulam beams and clad with brass panels—materials symbolizing the natural world. The brass panels, skillfully cut to precise dimensions and assembled like a puzzle, simulate traditional birchbark coverings. Additionally, brass panels are installed at the ends of the landscape for continuity with artwork by Tuscarora artist Raymond Skye, titled "The Three Sisters." The intricate engravings tell the story of a traditional Indigenous planting system; corn, beans, and squash are grown together to promote soil health and nourishment. The Three Sisters' brass panels remind us about our relationship with traditional materials, the land and community and how we move about the earth. This project blends architectural precision with cultural storytelling and traditional materials.

RESTORATION HONOREES

Hillsdale County Courthouse Restoration (Hillsdale, MI) | General Contractor: Renaissance Historic Interiors (Belvidere, IL) —

Built in 1898 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Hillsdale County Courthouse recently underwent a full exterior restoration, including masonry, roofing, flashing, and its 1909 clock tower. Renaissance Historical Exteriors replicated all the architectural sheet metal elements on the Clock Tower, including custom-stamped, radiused, "Spanish-style" copper panels on the cupola top, and related roof areas. The updated copper systems are engineered to support thermal expansion for long-term performance.

Magic Chef Mansion Restoration (St. Louis, MO) | General Contractor: Vince Graye Slate & Tile Roofing (Waterloo, IL) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Chicago Metal Supply (a QXO Company, Chicago, IL) —

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 1908-built Magic Chef Mansion underwent full roofing restoration in 2022. Copper roofing work included replicating copper rain goods, edge metal flashings, and flat seam roofing. Specialty copper ornamental replication involved replication of finials, barrel dormers, decorative cornices, and a weathervane. All elements were fabricated off-site using 20-ounce copper by Chicago Metal Supply and installed over six months by Vince Graye Slate and Tile, preserving the estate's historic charm.

St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral (Chicago, IL) | Owner: St. Nicholas Catholic Cathedral Parish (Chicago, IL) | Consulting Architect-Program Director: Nestor Popowych, A.I.A., St. Nicholas Cathedral (Chicago, IL) | Architect: JLK Architects (Chicago, IL) | General Contractor: Berglund Construction Co. – Restoration Division (Chicago, IL) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Daprato Rigali Studios Inc. (Chicago, IL) —

A defining landmark in Chicago's Ukrainian Village, the 112-year-old St. Nicholas Cathedral features thirteen iconic copper domes rising 167 feet above street level. Recognized for its Neo-Byzantine Baroque style, the Cathedral underwent a major exterior restoration to preserve its architectural integrity. Having resisted over a century of harsh environmental exposure, the highly detailed and ornamented copper cladding on all thirteen domes was replaced, requiring masterful craftsmanship. Transept and rose windows were reconstructed, replacing badly deteriorated wood with structural steel and decorative copper cladding for durability. The project—led by JLK Architects, Berglund Construction, and Daprato Rigali Studios—used traditional techniques and modern technology to restore the Cathedral's historic character, ensuring its role as a cultural beacon for future generations.

Temple Emanu-El Dome Restoration (Birmingham, AL) | Sheet Metal Contractor: CopperWorks Corp (Decatur, AL) | Copper Ornamental Fabricator: Ornametals Manufacturing, LLC (Decatur, AL) —

Temple Emanu-El is a Reform Jewish congregation and synagogue designed by architect William C. Weston and built in 1912. The original 5,400-square-foot neoclassical style copper dome stood proudly for its first 112 years but ultimately needed restoration. Skillful planning and execution allowed experienced contractor CopperWorks to complete the roof replacement in approximately three months, maintaining the original design with only minor alterations. The time-proven and adaptable standing seam roofing system was employed throughout the dome, to which ornamental pieces were then fastened using special S5 clamps to prevent penetrating the surface of the roof. The custom clamping system helps the standing seam panels accommodate their natural thermal expansion/contraction process, ensuring high performance for another century.

The Frick Collection: Renovation and Enhancement Project — Reception Hall Copper Roof Replacement (New York, NY) | Architect: Beyer Blinder Belle Architects and Planners (New York, NY) | Project Architect: Selldorf Architects (New York, NY) | Roof Architect: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (New York, NY) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Nicholson & Galloway, Inc. (Glen Head, NY) | General Contractor: Sciame Construction, LLC (New York, NY) —

Renovation and enhancement of this important art museum celebrates the architectural legacy and unique character of the Frick while providing contemporary museum services and amenities. Nicholson & Galloway skillfully installed a new copper roof and gutter system over the Frick's Reception Hall, necessitated as this roof was raised by seven feet. The new batten seam roof, using period-appropriate sheet copper roof system and details, fits flawlessly with both the original historic portions of the building and significant additions. Custom, grey-toned, tin/zinc-coated copper protects the limestone parapets surrounding the roof area.

Significant copper/copper alloy upgrades to the museum, fabricated and installed by other parties, include bronze curtain walls, railings, windows, gallery doors, and elevator cladding. A custom copper equipment screen conceals rooftop mechanical equipment from view. Notable custom bronze ornamental metal work includes clad entrance doors, bar grilles, and portals.

"Again this year, we found ourselves inspired by the remarkable vision and craftsmanship displayed by our 10 award recipients," says Larry Peters, CDA Project Manager, Building Construction. "The 2025 winners not only showcase copper's enduring beauty and versatility, but also set new standards for innovation and excellence in architectural design."

Each of the winning projects will be honored with a special commemorative award. Projects and their key partners will receive exposure in architectural and construction magazines and their websites, plus recognition in CDA's educational and industry outreach programs.

