CDA welcomes entries for its 2025 North American Copper in Architecture Awards

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Copper Development Association (CDA), a U.S.-based, not-for-profit association of the global copper industry, is now accepting submissions for the 2025 North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA).

Introduced by CDA in 2008, the awards celebrate copper design and craftsmanship in commercial and residential projects across the United States and Canada. The honored projects typically feature architectural copper and copper alloys used in roof systems, façades, and wall systems, as well as in custom-fabricated elements.

Architects, engineers, and contractors should submit their architectural projects by Friday, April 4, 2025. Projects representing any building type are eligible, with award categories including restoration/renovation, new construction, and custom fabrication. Submitted projects must —

feature architectural elements of copper, brass, or bronze;

be located in the United States or Canada ; and

or ; and have been completed within the last three years.

Among the winning projects in 2024 were the Embassy of Australia in Washington D.C., the New York State Capitol Central Courtyard, Michigan Central Station in Detroit, and CopperDrifts, a 7,000-square-foot residence in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

No fee to enter: Entries, which are free of charge, should include a short description of the featured project and high-resolution photos of the finished building. Why was copper chosen for this particular project? If this project qualifies for green certification, how did copper play a role in helping the building achieve that designation?

The streamlined entry process is available at:

https://copper.org/applications/architecture/awards/form/

Projects will be judged by a panel of copper industry experts using the following criteria:

copper system design;

integration of copper alloys with overall building design;

the craftsmanship of the installation;

excellence in construction innovation or restoration; and

sustainable building strategies.

Each of the 10 winning projects will be honored with a commemorative award. Projects and their key partners will also receive exposure in architectural and construction magazines and their websites, as well as prominent recognition in CDA's educational and industry outreach programs.

"The North American Copper in Architecture Awards recognize and promote building projects for their outstanding use of architectural copper and copper alloys," says Larry Peters, Project Manager of Building Construction at CDA and an architectural specialist.

"The durability, versatility and — in our winning projects — the sheer beauty of copper continue to make it a leading material for exterior and interior building applications," he continues. "We invite architects, designers, and contractors to enter the 2025 competition and showcase their most innovative copper work."

Visit the Copper in Architecture Awards page at copper.org to learn more about the NACIA Awards and see photos and details from past winners.

For hi-res images, visit here.

