CDI 2024 Leadership Institute Sets New Standards for Campus Leadership in an Era of Polarization

The Constructive Dialogue Institute is equipping college leaders with essential tools to foster healthier, more resilient campus cultures. Through the 2024 Leadership Institute, higher education leaders are gaining practical strategies to address today's challenges in campus discourse, supporting environments where differences can inspire growth rather than conflict.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With polarization and civic challenges affecting campuses nationwide, the Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI), in partnership with Credo, has completed its inaugural 2024 Leadership Institute—a bold new program empowering college presidents and senior leaders to restore inclusion and freedom of expression on campuses nationwide.

Seven school teams from across the U.S. committed five members of their senior leadership, including the president or chancellor, to the three-day kickoff event as well as monthly professional learning communities. The level of commitment from these leaders signal the rising awareness of the impact of polarization within the higher education sector. .

The three-day kickoff event in Washington, D.C., gathered leaders in higher education to collaborate on building campus cultures that embrace differences as sources of strength rather than points of conflict. University leaders emerged from the Institute equipped with data-driven action plans tailored to the unique dynamics of their campuses, designed to create lasting cultural transformation.

Addressing a National Crisis in Higher Education

As the focal points of free speech and inclusion debates, colleges and universities face unprecedented pressures. The 2024 Leadership Institute is CDI's answer to a national call for change, offering leaders a suite of evidence-based tools and strategies to foster environments of innovation, creativity, and respectful dialogue in an era of division.

"Our goal is to support university leaders in cultivating campuses that bridge differences and create resilient communities ready to face today's challenges head-on," said Mylien Duong, Senior Director of Research and Innovation at CDI. "This Institute empowers leaders to not only manage but transform the way their institutions approach discourse and inclusion."

A Commitment to Sustained Impact

The momentum continues beyond the event through an 18-month professional learning community. This follow-up engagement provides leaders ongoing support as they bring their action plans to life, cementing CDI's commitment to helping campuses nationwide thrive as inclusive, innovative spaces for learning and growth

About CDI

Founded in 2017, the Constructive Dialogue Institute is a research-based organization dedicated to equipping individuals with the skills to engage in dialogue across differences. CDI's programs are rooted in science and designed to foster more inclusive environments, whether in educational institutions, workplaces, or communities.

About Credo

Credo is a trusted higher education consulting firm that partners with institutions to drive positive transformation in leadership and culture. Through their work with over 400 colleges and universities, Credo helps leadership teams align their missions with practical, actionable strategies.

