CDM Media and Prodoscore Announce Partnership Advancing Digital Transformation and Workforce Efficiency

In a strategic move to advance the landscape of digital transformation and workforce efficiency, CDM Media, a distinguished global leader in B2B technology summits and custom events, has entered into a strategic relationship with Prodoscore, a leading productivity optimization and data intelligence platform. This partnership is uniquely designed to advance how businesses boost workforce productivity, streamline business operations, and cultivate more meaningful employee engagement.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strategic move to advance the landscape of digital transformation and workforce efficiency, CDM Media, a distinguished global leader in B2B technology summits and custom events, has entered into a strategic relationship with Prodoscore, a leading productivity optimization and data intelligence platform. This partnership is uniquely designed to advance how businesses boost workforce productivity, streamline business operations, and cultivate more meaningful employee engagement.

Merging CDM Media's extensive expertise in organizing cutting-edge technology summits and thought leadership events with Prodoscore's advanced technology solutions marks a significant milestone in the world of digital transformation and employee productivity. Together, the organizations aspire to provide valuable insights, solutions, and tools to help businesses thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Renowned for organizing exclusive, carefully curated events that unite high-level executives spanning the CIO, CISO, CFO, CHRO, CDO, and CMO domains, along with thought leaders, and technology providers, CDM Media cultivates an atmosphere conducive to sharing insights on trends, best-in-class solutions, and promoting networking opportunities. In contrast, Prodoscore provides a robust productivity optimization platform empowering organizations to glean actionable insights into their employees' performance and engagement. This includes offering data-driven strategies aimed at enhancing productivity and fostering collaborative efforts.

The partnership will enable CDM Media to integrate Prodoscore's solution into its own business and bring Prodoscore's offerings to CDM Media's attendees with the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how data and analytics can drive productivity improvements across their organizations. The insights provided by Prodoscore will enable participants to make informed decisions and implement strategies that improve employee performance and engagement and ultimately foster employee and organizational success.

"We are thrilled to partner with Prodoscore in our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients," said Glenn Willis, CEO of CDM Media. "This collaboration allows us to further support the evolving needs of businesses as they adapt to the digital age. Prodoscore's data-driven approach to productivity aligns perfectly with our mission of introducing the most innovative companies and technologies to our global community."

Mike Perrone, CRO of Prodoscore, stated, "As Prodoscore's Chief Revenue Officer, I'm thrilled about our partnership with CDM Media Events, a key step in maximizing data visibility. Joining forces, we're set to unlock new opportunities by attending CDM's events, fostering innovation, and empowering businesses with actionable insights. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in our journey, where strategic partnerships meet the power of data-driven excellence."

The partnership between CDM Media and Prodoscore represents a significant step towards creating a more productive, efficient, and engaged workforce for businesses globally. By leveraging the collective expertise and innovative solutions from both organizations, clients can expect to see improvements in their operations and employee engagement, ultimately leading to business growth and success.

About CDM Media:

CDM Media is a global B2B technology marketing company that provides customized, exclusive, and intimate summits and events for senior executives in the information technology, security, digital marketing, and data analytics sectors. For over a decade, CDM Media has brought together leaders to create connections and share insights to drive business forward.

About Prodoscore:

Prodoscore™ is an AI-powered data intelligence solution dedicated to making teams more successful. By providing clarity on what employees need to do to maintain optimal productivity, without feeling pressured by meaningless metrics, Prodoscore helps empower people, streamline processes, identify opportunities for workforce optimization, and ensure better informed decision making. Prodoscore's unique dataset, consisting of thousands of daily activity points across various core business applications, provides our customers with meaningful insights that drive results.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity. Learn more at prodoscore.com.

Media Contact

J.D. Miller, CDM Media, 1 312-883-2831 2831, [email protected], cdmmedia.com

SOURCE CDM Media