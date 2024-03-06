CDM Media CDO and AI Summits Announce Partnership with Renowned Data and AI Thought Leader, Randy Bean

CDM Media is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Randy Bean, a globally recognized advisor and mentor in the fields of data and artificial intelligence (AI) leadership. This collaboration for the CDO and AI Summits marks a significant step forward in advancing thought leadership and innovation in the realms of data analytics and AI across CDM Media's executive summits.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDM Media is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Randy Bean, a globally recognized advisor and mentor in the fields of data and artificial intelligence (AI) leadership. This collaboration for the CDO and AI Summits marks a significant step forward in advancing thought leadership and innovation in the realms of data analytics and AI across CDM Media's executive summits.

Randy Bean brings to this partnership a wealth of experience and insight gained from advising Chief Data Officers (CDOs), Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), and Fortune 1000 business leaders. As the bestselling author of "Fail Fast, Learn Faster: Lessons in Data-Driven Leadership in an Age of Disruption, Big Data, and AI," Bean's expertise in navigating the complexities of data-driven decision-making and AI implementation is unparalleled.

Through this partnership, CDM Media aims to elevate the discourse surrounding data and AI leadership, offering attendees unparalleled access to Bean's insights and strategies for success. By combining CDM Media's proven track record in curating high-impact summits with Bean's thought leadership, this collaboration promises to raise the bar for excellence in the industry.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Randy Bean to further our mission of fostering innovation and excellence in data and AI leadership," said Glenn Willis, Founder and CEO at CDM Media. "Randy's deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing organizations today will undoubtedly enrich the content and discussions at our summits, empowering attendees to drive meaningful change within their organizations."

In addition to his role as an advisor and mentor, Randy Bean is a regular contributor to top-tier publications such as Forbes, Harvard Business Review, and MIT Sloan Management Review, where he shares his insights on data and AI leadership. His thought-provoking articles have become essential reading for professionals seeking to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"I am excited to partner with CDM Media CDO and AI Summits and their prestigious advisory board to engage with and empower leaders at the forefront of data and AI innovation," said Randy Bean. "By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, we can unlock the full potential of data and AI to drive business growth and create positive societal impact."

The first joint initiative under this partnership will be the upcoming CDO and AI Boston Summit on June 25th, where Randy Bean will moderate the opening keynote panel alongside other industry luminaries. Attendees can expect to gain actionable insights on the evolution of the CDO role in an AI Future, and how to harness AI for business growth.

About Randy Bean: www.randybeandata.com

About CDM Media CDO and AI Summits: CDM Media CDO and AI Summits bring together senior technology executives to discuss and explore innovative strategies and solutions in data and artificial intelligence. Through exclusive, invitation-only events, CDM Media provides a platform for thought leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and drive digital transformation in their organizations. The 2024 calendar of CDO and AI Summits can be found here: CDO Summits; AI Summits

