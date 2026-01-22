CDP Announces $4.2 Million in New Grants from the Truist Foundation-Supported Fund for Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts in Western North Carolina

More than one year after the storm, communities in Western North Carolina affected by the devastation of Helene are continuing to drive effective and critical recovery efforts through their vision, leadership and creativity. Post this

In January 2025, CDP announced the launch of the Truist Foundation Western North Carolina Recovery and Resiliency Fund, a partnership with Truist Foundation that is part of a $725 million commitment from Truist and Truist Foundation, called Truist Cares for Western North Carolina. Through the fund, CDP addresses medium-and long-term needs to help strengthen the region's housing and small businesses.

In June 2025, CDP announced $3.3 million in grants to four organizations actively leading recovery efforts. In September 2025, it announced another $6.8 million to 15 local organizations advancing recovery across the program areas. The new round of grants brings the total to date to $14.3 million.

"Recovery doesn't end when the headlines fade," said Lynette Bell, head of Truist Philanthropy and president of Truist Foundation. "That's why we're committed to our ongoing partnership with Center for Disaster Philanthropy in Western North Carolina. Through the Truist Cares for Western North Carolina initiative, these new grants help build momentum for community-led recovery, strengthening affordable housing, small businesses, and the resilience families need to thrive in the years to come."

Learn more about the 17 new grantee partners:

CDP's grantmaking is guided by its assessment of damages, systemic marginalization, community capacity and unmet needs to support Western North Carolina's equitable recovery. It will also provide support beyond the check to grantee partners throughout their grant periods.

