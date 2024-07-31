CDR Companies Announces Formation of New Advisory Board

Strategic Advisory Board Assembled to Lead CDR Companies into a New Era of Innovation
STAFFORD, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDR Companies, LLC is proud to announce the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. This board will play a crucial role in guiding the company through complex business challenges and accelerating growth strategies.
CDR Companies is a leading assessment, executive coaching, talent management & development, and coaching technology firm. Established over 25 years ago, CDR has recently introduced the innovative CDR-U Coach, a virtual personalized avatar coaching and development technology. The Advisory Board brings expertise to expand the market reach of this unmatched, internationally award-winning technology.
The Advisory Board comprises three seasoned executives, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, who bring a wealth of experience to the table.
The Advisory Board members are:
- Angela Spadaro, Partner & Chief Sales Officer, Xelerate, LLC
- Katie Moore, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Executive Coach/ Consultant
- Angie Westbrock, CEO, Standard AI
"We are excited to have these high-powered, dynamic and super smart women help guide the future of CDR," said Nancy Parsons, CEO of CDR Companies, LLC.
About CDR Companies, LLC
Globally recognized for executive and leadership coaching founded on the scientifically validated CDR 3-D Assessment Suite, CDR Companies provides a complete range of talent development and talent management services. Over the past 25 years, CDR Companies has continually innovated, culminating in the launch of CDR-U Coach. This platform provides deep self-awareness coaching for all levels of employees while providing enterprise-wide, accurate data for better people decisions. CDR-U Coach has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the International Stevie Award for Best New Product or Service of the Year at the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Houston Business Journal Innovation Award in 2022.
Media Contact
Sydney Hoffman, CDR Companies, LLC, 1 832-886-4308, [email protected], cdrcompanies.com
SOURCE CDR Companies, LLC
