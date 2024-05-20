CDR Companies Launches Revolutionary Coaching with CDR Technology Training

"This is a great way for coaches to significantly improve their coaching success to help each leader get at what it will take to be their best and to scale their own consulting businesses to new levels," said Nancy Parsons, CDR Companies President and CEO. Post this

Traditional coaching certifications often require extensive time commitments and financial investments. In contrast, Coaching with CDR Technology streamlines the path to proficiency, with a condensed three-session course. Upon completion, coaches will have a solid working knowledge of the assessments to maximize their coaching client's developmental journeys and success.

The CDR 3-D Suite is a trio of scientifically validated assessments that reach beyond surface-level attributes. The assessments unveil individuals' nuanced character traits, risk factors, and motivational drivers. CDR-U Coach is an international award-winning digital avatar coaching technology that debriefs the CDR 3-D Suite. After the personalized coaching debriefs by their selected digital avatar coach, the client enters the live coaching process far more enlightened and with a clear blueprint of themselves so that they make more productive strides in development.

Empowering talent with tailored development plans and profound self-awareness is pivotal in fostering a culture of improved development, performance, communication, and talent retention. Every employee needs to improve their self-awareness to drive their career in the best direction. Equally important, organizations have access to a talent inventory which is a true reading of their bench strength and capabilities so that they can make better decisions and investments.

"This is a great way for coaches to significantly improve their coaching success to help each leader get at what it will take to be their best and to scale their own consulting businesses to new levels," said Nancy Parsons, CDR Companies President and CEO.

