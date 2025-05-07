CE4Less and CEU Creations Release Tribute Video featuring Mental Health Professionals to honor Mental Health Awareness Month

"Whether you're holding space for someone in grief, helping a client navigate trauma, or simply showing up on a hard day – you light the way. This project is our way of saying thank you," said Anne McSweeney, LCSW, President of CEU Creations. Post this

Cindy Chia, MA, CMHC, psychotherapist and founder of Aspire Psychological in South Jordan, Utah, is one of the professionals featured in the tribute. Chia said, "This video effort reminded me of why I made this my career. It rekindled the spark that first lit my way - the call to serve, to mend, to love people back to themselves. In a world that often rushes past the invisible wounds, thank you for pausing to honor those who choose to stay, listen, and heal. We are not just therapists. We are hope-carriers, light- bringers, and keepers of stories."

While CE4Less and CEU Creations provide continuing education opportunities for mental health professionals, this project goes beyond CE credits. It's about recognition, gratitude, and shining a light on the emotional labor often carried in silence. Even when they feel invisible, mental health professionals are lighting the path for others every single day.

You Light The Way is featured on CE4Less' blog at this link: https://ce4less.com/blog/you-light-the-way-a-tribute-to-the- guiding-stars-of-mental-health/

Media is invited to access the video directly here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKGhi7KeYNA

About Level Education Group

Level Education Group, through its family of brands - CE4Less, CEU Creations, and NurseCE4less - offers an extensive and ever-growing library of affordable, accredited online continuing education courses for licensed professionals across the United States. Since 2004, we've been a trusted partner to over one million healthcare professionals, helping psychologists, social workers, therapists, counselors, addiction specialists, and nurses maintain their licenses, deepen their knowledge, and stay.

