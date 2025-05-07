CE4Less and CEU Creations Release Tribute Video featuring Mental Health Professionals to honor Mental Health Awareness Month

Video features original song written by social worker and musician.
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, CE4Less and CEU Creations are proud to release You Light the Way - a moving video tribute honoring the compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication of mental health professionals. Featuring real customer-submitted photos and quotes, the video is set to The Way, an original song written specifically to reflect the profound impact of those who support others through life's most difficult moments. At the heart of this tribute is a simple yet powerful message: mental health professionals are the guiding stars in someone's darkest night. "Whether you're holding space for someone in grief, helping a client navigate trauma, or simply showing up on a hard day – you light the way. This project is our way of saying thank you," said Anne McSweeney, LCSW, President of CEU Creations.
In April, CE4Less and CEU Creations invited their community of customers - mental health professionals across the country - to submit photos and reflections about their work. The outpouring of responses was inspiring: intimate, human, and deeply honest. These heartfelt contributions are featured in the video, a collective portrait of what it means to be a helper. The video's emotional core is the original song The Way, created by McSweeney and Seattle-based singer-songwriter Mackenzie Miller. The song gives voice to clients - the people whose lives have been transformed by the consistent, compassionate presence of a mental health professional. "Collaborating with Anne on this song was incredibly meaningful," said Miller. "She gave me powerful insight into the journeys of people seeking help, and those became the soul of the lyrics. I hope every viewer and listener feels seen and appreciated." McSweeney said, "Being part of this groundbreaking collaboration between a social worker and a songwriter was life-changing. I still get chills every time I hear the song."
Cindy Chia, MA, CMHC, psychotherapist and founder of Aspire Psychological in South Jordan, Utah, is one of the professionals featured in the tribute. Chia said, "This video effort reminded me of why I made this my career. It rekindled the spark that first lit my way - the call to serve, to mend, to love people back to themselves. In a world that often rushes past the invisible wounds, thank you for pausing to honor those who choose to stay, listen, and heal. We are not just therapists. We are hope-carriers, light- bringers, and keepers of stories."
While CE4Less and CEU Creations provide continuing education opportunities for mental health professionals, this project goes beyond CE credits. It's about recognition, gratitude, and shining a light on the emotional labor often carried in silence. Even when they feel invisible, mental health professionals are lighting the path for others every single day.
You Light The Way is featured on CE4Less' blog at this link: https://ce4less.com/blog/you-light-the-way-a-tribute-to-the- guiding-stars-of-mental-health/
Media is invited to access the video directly here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKGhi7KeYNA
