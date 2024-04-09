Cecilia Cruse Joins MiEN Company as a Special Needs Consultant

"We are excited to welcome Cecilia aboard and look forward to collaborating to advance our work in creating solutions and spaces that help all students learn in equitable, effective ways," said MiEN Company President and CEO Remco Bergsma. Post this

"Cecilia is highly skilled in understanding and implementing solutions for inclusion and, in particular, for creating sensory friendly learning environments," said MiEN Company President and CEO Remco Bergsma. "We are excited to welcome Cecilia aboard and look forward to collaborating to advance our work in creating solutions and spaces that help all students learn in equitable, effective ways."

Cruse is an experienced occupational therapist and consultant. She has over 30 years of experience with pediatric therapy in a variety of settings, including K-12 schools, preschool and Head Start programs, acute care, and outpatient pediatrics.

In addition, Cruse has experience as an author and lecturer, and has appeared on CNN's Health Watch and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. She has authored multiple articles for professional periodicals and magazines, and has served as a trainer, consultant, and service provider in several school systems. She also lectures nationwide on practical sensory solutions for educators and therapists.

"I'm thrilled to be working with a company that's so committed to creating comfortable, inclusive learning environments for all children," said Cruse. "MiEN's furniture is not only innovative, but it's durable so it's engaging for children and adults alike."

Cruse received a bachelor of health science degree in Occupational Therapy from the University of Florida, and a master's degree in Education from Georgia State University.

