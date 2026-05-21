Cedar AI and Nexxiot Partner to Integrate Real-Time Asset Intelligence into the ARMS™ Platform

Nexxiot's globally deployed fleet of IoT sensor gateways now delivers live asset location, shock events, and asset health data directly into Cedar AI's ARMS™ platform, enabling automated billing, audit, and precise real-time operational insights.

SEATTLE and FRISCO, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cedar AI and Nexxiot announced the integration of specific Nexxiot's Asset Intelligence data into ARMS™, bringing live asset location, shock detection and railcar sub-system/component health status data—directly into Cedar AI's AI-native rail operating system.

Nexxiot develops and deploys IoT sensor gateways, including the rail-focused Globehopper device and the maritime shipping container-focused Edge device. The Globehopper railcar gateway captures continuous railcar location data and important physical events such as impacts and component status—including the status of handbrakes and hatches. This live data now flows directly into the ARMS platform, where it is automatically reconciled against waybills, movement events, and operational workflows—for greater transparency, efficiency and precision.

In an industry where costly delays are caused by disconnected systems and data lag, this integration provides a single platform to manage rail freight operations end-to-end. Whether monitoring a single rail asset in the last mile, managing terminal movements or monitoring an entire fleet across the North American rail network, users can now access real-time GPS-driven ETAs, monitor dwell time live, and receive automatic condition alerts without leaving the ARMS platform.

"Our goal with ARMS has always been to remove the friction that slows down rail," said Ryan Conversano, Executive Vice President of Sales at Cedar AI. "By integrating Nexxiot's sensor technology, we are moving beyond simple visibility. We are giving every participant in the rail ecosystem—from those moving the freight to those owning the assets—the ability to act on real-time data to automate billing, audit, and planning. Together, we can move rail faster."

"Connecting IoT data to a unified rail operating system is the next step in the digitalization of the industry," said Nexxiot's Executive Vice President North America, Ken Mannka. "This partnership ensures that the relevant data is immediately visible and actionable within the ARMS platform. The advantage to clients is that we are turning raw signals into operational and financial outcomes."

The integration is available now to all Cedar AI and Nexxiot customers. Rail operations teams interested in Cedar AI can visit cedarai.com or contact [email protected]. Those interested in Nexxiot's sensor gateways and services can visit nexxiot.com or contact [email protected].

About Cedar AI

Cedar AI is an AI-powered technology company purpose-built for the rail industry. The company's ARMS™ platform—Automated Rail Management System—is the transportation management system that connects end-to-end rail operations for railroads, shippers, terminals, fleet owners, and industrial switching operations. Every product configuration runs on ARMS, a unified platform built from the ground up for rail, with AI, automation, and real-time data at its core.

About Nexxiot

Nexxiot is a pioneer in the digital logistics of tomorrow. Based in Zurich, the company provides integrated solutions for monitoring freight wagons and containers worldwide. With a focus on asset intelligence, Nexxiot helps transportation companies eliminate uncertainty and increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability in global trade.

Media Contact

Courtney Witter, Cedar AI, 1 800-711-0790, [email protected], https://www.cedarai.com

Kenneth Manka, Nexxiot, 1 214-292-7784, [email protected], https://nexxiot.com/

SOURCE Cedar AI