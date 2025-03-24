Cedar Point Capital Partners Earns CEFEX Certification for Fiduciary Excellence

"This certification isn't just a badge—it's an independent validation of the trust, transparency, and diligence we bring to every financial decision." Post this

CEFEX is an independent certification organization that assesses and certifies firms against a global fiduciary standard of excellence, which has been validated through decades of legislation, case law, and regulatory opinions.

This voluntary certification shows that the firm conforms to those high standards—as verified by an annual, independent audit—and has documented and well-structured processes in place to provide consistent, objective advice in clients' best interests, both at the institutional and individual levels.

"We're incredibly proud to earn CEFEX certification, which reflects our deep commitment to serving clients with fiduciary excellence," said Trent Von Ahsen, managing partner at Cedar Point Capital Partners. "This certification isn't just a badge—it's an independent validation of the trust, transparency, and diligence we bring to every financial decision. For our clients, it's reassurance that we're meeting the highest industry standards while always putting their interests first."

"Through CEFEX's independent assessment, the certification provides assurance to investors that Cedar Point Capital Partners has demonstrated adherence to the industry's best practices," said Carlos Panksep, vice president with the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence. "This indicates the firm's interests are aligned with investors."

Cedar Point Capital Partners has been specifically certified by CEFEX for its investment advisory services: Comprehensive Portfolio Management and Retirement Plan Consulting. The firm's registration certificate and Independent Assessment Report is available for review at https://bit.ly/CEFEXcertificate. To learn more about CEFEX certification, visit www.cefex.org.

About Cedar Point Capital Partners

Cedar Point Capital Partners is an independent, boutique financial services firm based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The firm, named the Corridor's Best Wealth Management Firm in 2024 by the Corridor Business Journal, offers fee-only financial planning and fiduciary portfolio management for individual and institutional clients from its home office in the city's New Bohemia district. Learn more about the firm and its approach to wealth management at www.cedarpointcap.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Media Contact

Adam Moore, Informatics Inc., 1 3193633795, [email protected], https://www.informaticsinc.com

SOURCE Cedar Point Capital Partners