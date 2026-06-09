Cedar Rapids Native Launches App to Fight Food Waste, Save 50%

The Leftover Loop, a new mobile app connecting consumers with restaurants offering surplus meals at up to 50% off, has launched in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill as its first local partner. Founded by Cedar Rapids native Michelle Horak, the platform helps diners save significantly on high-quality food while giving restaurants a way to recover revenue from meals that would otherwise go to waste. The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play at theleftoverloop.com.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Leftover Loop, a mobile app connecting cost-conscious consumers with restaurants offering surplus food at up to 50 percent off regular prices, has officially launched in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The platform's first local partner is Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill, bringing discounted, high-quality meals to Cedar Rapids residents while helping the restaurant reduce food waste and recover revenue it would otherwise lose.

The app was founded by Michelle Horak, a Cedar Rapids native now based in North Palm Beach, Florida, whose mission is rooted in two deeply personal convictions: reducing waste and helping everyday people keep more money in their pockets. The Leftover Loop creates a straightforward marketplace where restaurants list surplus meals at discounted prices before they go to waste, and customers browse, order, and pay through the app — then pick up their meal using a secure six-digit code.

"Having been born and raised in Cedar Rapids, I chose to launch The Leftover Loop in my hometown to give back to the community that feels like family. I know how hard people here work for their money, and no one wants to see good food go to waste.

The Leftover Loop is about closing that gap—offering Iowans a smarter way to eat well, while providing restaurants with a way to turn potential losses into wins." - Michelle Horak, Founder, The Leftover Loop

The partnership with Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill marks a meaningful first step for the platform in Iowa. The restaurant, known for its vibrant atmosphere and authentic Mexican cuisine, will list surplus meals through The Leftover Loop app at significant discounts, allowing Cedar Rapids residents to enjoy their favorite dishes while helping the restaurant eliminate end-of-day food loss.

"We're excited to be part of something that benefits our customers and our community. The Leftover Loop gives us a way to share great food with more people while cutting down on the waste we've always wished we could eliminate." - Francisco Jasso, Business Owner-Operator, Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill

How It Works:

The Leftover Loop is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Once inside the app, users browse available surplus meals from nearby participating local businesses, place an order, and pay securely. At pickup time, a unique six-digit one-time passcode confirms the transaction — no printed receipts, no wait. For restaurants, onboarding is equally simple: list available items, set discounted prices and quantities, and let the platform handle the rest.

A Community and Environmental Impact

Food waste is one of the most significant and preventable contributors to household and business expenses and environmental impact. In the United States, an estimated 30 to 40 percent of the food supply goes to waste each year. The Leftover Loop addresses this directly by creating a local marketplace that keeps good food out of the trash, puts money back in consumers' pockets, and supports the independent restaurants that give communities their character.

Download & Get Started

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-leftover-loop/id6746950618

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allied.theleftoverloop Website:

www.theleftoverloop.com

About The Leftover Loop

The Leftover Loop, a new mobile app connecting consumers with restaurants offering surplus meals at up to 50% off, has launched in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill as its founding local partner. Founded by Cedar Rapids native Michelle Horak, the platform helps diners save significantly on high-quality food while giving restaurants a way to recover revenue from meals that would otherwise go to waste. The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play at theleftoverloop.com.

About Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill

Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill is a Cedar Rapids staple known for its authentic Mexican cuisine made with wholesome fresh ingredients, vibrant atmosphere, and commitment to the local community. Located at 448 33rd Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids, IA.

Media Contact

Michelle Horak, The Leftover Loop, 1 813-727-5222, [email protected], https://theleftoverloop.com/

SOURCE The Leftover Loop