CEdge and Noovo Partner to Deliver Workforce Development Education via Satellite to Remote and Underserved Communities

ST LOUIS and TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEdge Corporation, a leader in digital solutions for workforce development, has announced a new partnership with Noovo.co, a global provider of satellite connectivity technology, to expand educational access through the deployment of CEdge Learn's Learning Management System (LMS) via Noovo's MAP gateway devices.

Through this collaboration, the CEdge Learn platform (https://cedge-learn.com) will be made available in remote and underserved locations, leveraging satellite networks to deliver workforce development education to learners without reliable traditional internet access. The partnership aims to close the digital divide by bringing career, technical, and workforce education directly to communities in need.

"This partnership is a major step forward in making high-quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of geographic location," said Sekhar Prabhakar, of CEdge Corporation. "By combining CEdge Learn's robust digital learning platform with Noovo's advanced satellite technology, we are creating new pathways for individuals to gain critical skills and certifications that can transform their lives."

Under the agreement:

CEdge will deliver and maintain the CEdge Learn LMS and workforce development content.

Noovo will deploy its MAP gateway devices at selected sites and provide satellite connectivity in partnership with providers like Eutelsat.

Learners accessing the LMS will benefit from a curated library of career-focused, interactive courses—even in areas where internet infrastructure is unavailable.

The partnership will initially target specific regions for pilot deployments, with plans to expand based on demand and satellite coverage feasibility.

Deployment sites will benefit from flexible bandwidth plans allowing scalable delivery of educational content.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with Noovo's mission to empower communities with reliable access to digital resources," said J. C. Martin Garrin – CEO of Noovo of Noovo. "Together, we are breaking barriers and enabling learning where it was previously impossible."

The partnership is initially structured under an six-month agreement during which the technical integration, deployment logistics, and revenue model will be finalized.

For more information about this initiative or to learn how to bring the CEdge Learn platform to your community, visit cedge-learn.com/noovo.

About CEdge Corporation

CEdge Corporation is an education technology and workforce development company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Its platform, CEdge Learn, transforms trusted educational content into interactive, credentialed learning experiences that help individuals gain real-world skills and certifications.

About Noovo

Noovo, based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, provides innovative satellite communication solutions that enable connectivity in remote and underserved regions. Through partnerships with leading satellite providers, Noovo empowers organizations to deliver digital services where traditional networks cannot reach.

