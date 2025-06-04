CEdge Corporation Announces Strategic Collaboration with Wiley to Deliver Interactive Career and Technical Education Programs

CEdge Corporation, a technology leader based in St. Louis, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Wiley, a globally recognized publisher and trusted provider of career and technical content. Through this collaboration, CEdge is transforming select titles from Wiley's acclaimed For Dummies catalog into high-quality, interactive online courses designed to support Career and Technical Education (CTE) and workforce development efforts across the country.

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEdge Corporation, a technology leader based in St. Louis, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education.

Through this collaboration, CEdge is transforming select titles from Wiley's "For Dummies" books series—one of the best-known learning brands in the world—into high-quality, interactive online courses designed to support Career and Technical Education (CTE) and workforce development efforts across the country.

This collaboration is part of CEdge's broader mission to increase access to industry relevant learning and digital credentialing for students, adult learners, and underserved communities.

"Wiley's content is among the most widely recognized and respected in the world," said Sekhar Prabhakar, CEO of CEdge Corporation. "By adapting this content into immersive, skills-based learning experiences, we're helping learners take meaningful steps toward career advancement and workforce readiness."

The new courses are being delivered through CEdge Learn, the company's digital learning platform, and are aligned to CTE pathways and in-demand job skills. Each course includes multimedia instruction, knowledge checks, and certificates of completion.

Learners who pass course assessments can also earn verifiable open badges via Canvas Badges (formerly Badgr).

CEdge Corporation is a forward-thinking company specializing in workforce development, offering innovative solutions that bridge the gap between education and industry. Through its flagship platform, CEdge Learn, the company provides accessible, high-quality certification programs in cybersecurity, GIS, agile methodologies, and more, helping individuals develop the skills necessary to succeed in today's competitive job market.

For more information, visit https://cedge-learn.com

Alex White, C-Edge Corporation, 1 (314) 254-7551 145, [email protected]

