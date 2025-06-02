CEdge Launches Innovative Online Workforce Development and CTE Platform for Schools, Colleges, and Employers

CEdge Corporation has officially launched CEDGE Learn, a cutting-edge online platform designed to transform workforce development and Career Technical Education (CTE) across K–12, higher education, and business sectors.

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEdge Corporation has officially launched CEDGE Learn, a cutting-edge online platform designed to transform workforce development and Career Technical Education (CTE) across K–12, higher education, and business sectors. The platform is now live at https://cedge-learn.com/transforming-learning.

CEdge Learn combines industry-aligned curriculum, micro-credentialing, and interactive digital learning tools to prepare learners for in-demand careers in cybersecurity, GIS, agile development, mobile technology, and more.

"With CEdge Learn, we're empowering students and professionals alike to gain real-world skills that lead to real-world success," said Sekhar Prabhakar, CEO at CEdge Corporation. "We're bridging the gap between education and employment with a platform that is scalable, standards-aligned, and built for the future of learning."

Key Features of CEdge Learn:

Career-Aligned Courses: Covering topics such as cybersecurity fundamentals, network defense, mobile device security, and agile project management.

Micro-Credentials & Badging: Learners can earn verifiable credentials to demonstrate their skills to schools and employers.

Interactive & Accessible Learning: Self-paced, online, and mobile-ready, featuring rich interactivity.

Partnerships That Matter: Includes content licensed from Wiley's For Dummies series, delivered in partnership with nonprofit and community organizations.

The platform is designed to support:

K–12 school districts offering CTE tracks

Community colleges and technical schools

Employers and workforce boards seeking to upskill talent

CEdge is also offering pilot programs and partnership opportunities to schools and businesses nationwide.

"Our mission is to make career readiness equitable and accessible to all learners—whether in a high school classroom, on a community college campus, or inside a corporate learning environment," said Prabhakar.

For more information, to schedule a demo, or to become a partner institution, visit:

👉 https://cedge-learn.com/transforming-learning

About CEdge Corporation

CEdge Corporation is a rising star in education technology and workforce development. Through its online learning platform, partnerships with leading publishers like Wiley, and collaboration with community organizations, CEdge delivers future-ready skills training to learners around the globe.

