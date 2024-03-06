Ceipal Connect 2024 To Showcase How Generative Artificial Intelligence Will Power the Future of Staffing and Recruiting

"Learn How to Effectively Use Generative AI To Develop Greater Talent Pipelines, Create Stronger Candidate Relationships, and Grow Their Businesses." Post this

WHEN: Thursday, March 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Virtual

WHY: Presenting the theme of "Leveraging Generative AI To Thrive in Today's Staffing and Recruiting Environment," Ceipal Connect is the staffing and recruiting industry's premier virtual event for a conversation about transformative technologies and new practices.

Attendees will learn how generative artificial intelligence (AI) is forcing the talent landscape to evolve rapidly and how leading staffing and recruiting professionals are harnessing its immense power. They will also gain invaluable insights, strategies, and connections to ensure that they're staying ahead of the competition. Sessions include:

-Timothy Landhuis, Vice President of Research for Staffing Industry Analysts, will present the opening keynote about the opportunities and challenges that staffing and recruiting firms face amidst economic uncertainty.

-Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance, will deliver the closing keynote, which will include important data and insights to help close the talent gap.

-Chris Dwyer, Senior Vice President of Research for Ardent Partners, will speak about how firms can use automation and AI to boost recruiter productivity and drive business efficiency.

-Greg Frick, President and CEO of Qualified Recruiter, Venkat Swaroop, Associate Director of TekWissen Group, and Divya Rajashekaran, Global Recruitment Leader for Sophus, will share real-world examples of how they leverage AI in their daily workflows.

-Stephanie Comnick, Supervisor, Partner Management for Verified First, and Eleana Robinson, Channel Partner Manager for Verified First, will present key trends, requirements, and best practices in background screening.

-Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal, and Amar Chadipirala, CTO of Ceipal, will each present sessions about the impact of generative AI on the staffing and recruiting industry.

Ceipal Connect's gold sponsor is Verified First, which will host a virtual booth during the show. Verified First offers a streamlined screening experience with patented, cutting-edge technology to integrate their screening solutions with over 100+ hiring and people management platforms.

To register for the event, please visit http://www.ceipal.com/connect/register. To follow the conversation online, use hashtag #CeipalConnect.

About Ceipal

Ceipal is the industry leader in staffing software that enables staffing and recruiting professionals to quickly and efficiently identify, hire, onboard, and manage talent. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and employs more than 300 people worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Scott Montminy, Ceipal, 6175489141, [email protected], https://www.ceipal.com/

SOURCE Ceipal