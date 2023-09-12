Ceipal Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati To Discuss ChatGPT and Generative AI Applications at Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Collaboration in the Gig Economy

Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal, the industry-leading, AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, will discuss practical applications for ChatGPT and generative AI that staffing firms and gig platforms can use in their recruiting strategies. Tweet this

WHAT: Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2023 Collaboration in the Gig Economy

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time

WHERE: The Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, Texas 75202

WHY: Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal, the industry-leading, AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, will discuss practical applications for ChatGPT and generative AI that staffing firms and gig platforms can use in their recruiting strategies. He will share his expertise about how ChatGPT and generative AI will shape the future of staffing and recruiting and how the technology can help staffing and recruiting professionals improve candidate relationships, streamline search processes, and generate more quality placements. He will also offer attendees advice for using ChatGPT to create better job descriptions and interview questions.

Moderated by John Schroeder, Managing Director of Custom Research for SIA, the panel —"ChatGPT & Generative AI Unleashed: Practical Applications for Staffing Firms & Gig Platforms"—will also include the following panelists:

Ash Barot, Founder and CEO of WOLF, Inc.

Lauren B. Jones, Founder and CEO of Leap Consulting Solutions, Inc.

Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group

For more information about Ceipal and to receive a demo of its AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, please visit booth No. 203, where attendees can enter to win Apple AirPods Max headphones. To join the conversation online, follow @SIAnalysts and use #SIAGigE.

