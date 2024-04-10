Ceipal Healthcare Launches To Enable Healthcare Staffing and Recruiting Firms To Find and Place Their "One" With One Platform

"Ceipal Healthcare streamlines the entire healthcare staffing and recruiting workflow on one platform, so users can find and place in-demand healthcare talent before the competition has a chance to do the same." Post this

Additionally, the healthcare industry faces strict labor laws that require healthcare staffing and recruiting firms to navigate ever-evolving and complex regulations. Healthcare staffing professionals can now rely on Ceipal Healthcare to fully automate the entire healthcare talent lifecycle with one solution that strengthens talent pools, streamlines operations, and improves efficiencies:

-Quickly identify and develop a strong relationship with top candidates with Ceipal Healthcare's industry-leading Applicant Tracking System

-Automatically track important certifications in one system and receive clear insights into which credentials are current and which ones are soon expiring with Ceipal Healthcare's Credential Management

-Automatically determine correct bill rates, pay rates, and travel allowances and send that information to candidates for quick approval directly from the platform via Ceipal Healthcare's Cost Sheet

-Quickly and easily establish and approve various pay and expense rates directly from the platform with Ceipal Healthcare's Invoicing

"Every day healthcare staffing and recruiting firms are searching for the 'one'—the right candidate with the right credentials for the right role," said Ceipal Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "But top candidates won't wait for firms' hiring processes; if they're left lingering, they'll quickly find other opportunities. Ceipal Healthcare streamlines the entire healthcare staffing and recruiting workflow on one platform, so users can find and place in-demand healthcare talent before the competition has a chance to do the same."

On Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Ceipal will host a webinar about the healthcare staffing and recruiting industry and will showcase the power and simplicity of Ceipal Healthcare. To register for the event, please visit https://www.ceipal.com/webinars/healthcare/.

Ceipal Healthcare is immediately available in North America and will be available later in other regions. For more information about Ceipal Healthcare, please visit https://www.ceipal.com/healthcare-ats/.

About Ceipal

Ceipal is the industry leader in staffing software that enables staffing and recruiting professionals to quickly and efficiently identify, hire, onboard, and manage talent. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and employs more than 500 people worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Scott Montminy, Ceipal, 6175489141, [email protected], https://www.ceipal.com/

SOURCE Ceipal