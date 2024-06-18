Ceipal Launches Ceipal Copilot To Supercharge Staffing, Recruiting, and Candidate Engagement

"Ceipal continues to lead the staffing and recruiting software sector by putting the newest and most advanced AI-powered tools in the hands of staffing and recruiting professionals." Post this

"Ceipal continues to lead the staffing and recruiting software sector by putting the newest and most advanced AI-powered tools in the hands of staffing and recruiting professionals," said Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal. "Ceipal Copilot streamlines recruitment workflows, enabling recruiters to focus on what they do best: connecting the right candidates with the right opportunities."

Key features of Ceipal Copilot include:

-AI-Generated Responses: Leverage state-of-the-art AI technology to produce accurate and relevant responses, streamlining recruitment workflows.

-Applicant Profile Summarization: Summarize applicant profiles to provide insights into their qualifications and experience, facilitating more efficient screening.

-Boolean Search Queries: Build complex Boolean search queries tailored to specific job requirements, simplifying candidate search processes.

-Applicant Relevancy Check: Identify best-fit candidates from internal databases by verifying how well they match job requirements.

-Personalized Screening Questions: Create customized screening questions focused on specific hiring needs, ensuring more efficient identification of suitable candidates.

-Tailored Communication: Craft personalized emails, SMS messages, and follow-up correspondence to keep candidates informed and engaged throughout the recruitment process.

-Compelling Job Summaries: Develop engaging job summaries and job-share information with ease, improving understanding and readability.

-Customized Assessment Questions: Construct tailored assessment questions to evaluate applicants' skills accurately.

-By integrating Ceipal Copilot into their recruitment processes, staffing and recruiting teams can ensure that candidates receive personalized updates and next steps, which enhances their overall experience and fosters better communication.

"Since we started using the Copilot feature in Ceipal, we've seen drastic changes that have significantly helped our recruiting and account management teams," said Amit Saini, Director of Operations for ATD Technology LLC. "Before Copilot, we manually wrote emails for numerous tasks, which was time-consuming. Now, with Copilot, we can easily create emails and use features like candidate relevance summary, LinkedIn job post summary, and profile summarization. These tools have streamlined our processes and made our work much more efficient."

On Thursday, June 20, Ceipal will host a webinar to showcase how staffing and recruiting firms can use Ceipal Copilot to uplevel their recruitment strategies. To register for the event, please select one of the following times (based on time zones):

Session A: 3 p.m.–4 p.m. IST / 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. BST:

https://www.ceipal.com/register/

Session B: 11 a.m.–12 p.m. EDT / 8 a.m.–9 a.m. PDT: http://www.ceipal.com/webinars/register-2/

Ceipal Copilot is now available as an add-on feature in Ceipal's applicant tracking system for all general staffing and healthcare users. For more information or to request a demo, visit http://www.ceipal.com.

About Ceipal

Ceipal is the industry leader in staffing software that enables staffing and recruiting professionals to quickly and efficiently identify, hire, onboard, and manage talent. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and employs more than 500 people worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Scott Montminy, Ceipal, 6175489141, [email protected], https://www.ceipal.com/

SOURCE Ceipal