Ceipal Named One of G2's Best Software Companies for 2024

"There is nothing better than hearing positive stories from our customers about how our software has been transforming their businesses," said Ceipal Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "Whether it's about how our software has fueled more productivity and efficiency or unlocked greater talent pipelines, the success of our customers will always be driving our innovation. Our positive G2 rankings confirm that we're creating the world's best software for staffing and recruiting professionals of all kinds."

The following customer reviews contributed to Ceipal's category leadership across G2:

"We found Ceipal user friendly and easier to learn by the team members. It is also easy to navigate as we are implementing all the required changes, which will help us to utilise all the features of Ceipal. It is helping us in integrating all the data we have regarding all the requisitions from all the clients we have. It is one stop for recruitment."—Namrata G., Mid-Market User

"One of the standout features of Ceipal ATS is its intuitive and user-friendly interface. The platform is well-designed and easy to navigate, allowing our team to quickly adapt to the system without extensive training. The clean layout and logical organization of the various modules make it a breeze to manage candidates, job postings, and communications."—Aman R., Mid-Market User

"Ceipal ATS helps in automating and streamlining various recruitment processes, from posting job openings to managing candidate applications. This can result in time savings and increased efficiency for HR and recruitment teams."—Chirag A., Mid-Market User

"Users appreciate its seamless integration with various job boards, efficient resume parsing capabilities, and streamlined candidate management. Additionally, Ceipal ATS is recognized for its customizable workflows, reporting tools, and scalability, making it suitable for businesses of different sizes and industries."—Kuldeep V., Small Business User

About Ceipal

Ceipal is the industry leader in staffing software that enables staffing and recruiting professionals to quickly and efficiently identify, hire, onboard, and manage talent. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and employs more than 300 people worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

