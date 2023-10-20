Ceipal Names Growth Marketing Expert Andy Weiss as New Chief Marketing Officer

"I'm honored to join an organization that has developed the industry's most comprehensive and easy-to-use total talent acquisition and automation platform." Post this

Weiss joins Ceipal as an experienced data-driven marketing executive who will further maximize Ceipal's global market leadership. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Marketing for Linxup—a GPS-based vehicle and asset tracking SaaS company—where he oversaw marketing and go-to-market programs.

Prior to Linxup, Weiss served as Vice President of Global Marketing and Data Protection Officer for Ungerboeck (now Momentus)—an industry-leading event and venue management software company. He has also worked with numerous international brands and startups to increase demand for their products and services, establishing them as category leaders.

"I'm honored to join an organization that has developed the industry's most comprehensive and easy-to-use total talent acquisition and automation platform," said Weiss. "As Ceipal continues to innovate and expand upon its AI-powered presence in the global talent market, I'm excited to use brand storytelling and data analytics to engage with prospects and customers."

Weiss holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame. He frequently speaks about brand storytelling, demand generation, and the customer journey.

